British Continental team try to tempt Primož Roglič with free beer and beach walks

Saint Piran have joined the race for the 33-year-old's signature. One rider has even "gracefully agreed" to cede his leadership

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

British UCI Continental team Saint Piran have made a plea to Primož Roglič to join their squad for 2024, promising the Slovenian “as much Tribute and Rattler” as he can drink and stunning Cornish scenery. 

The 33-year-old, who rides for Jumbo-Visma, is currently the subject of mass speculation after he announced he will leave the Dutch team at the end of the season. 

Among the teams thought to be vying for Roglič's signature are Ineos Grenadiers and Bora-Hansgrohe. Now, Cornish-based outfit Saint Piran have made an offer. 

In a statement titled ‘A message to dear Primož’, the team wrote: “We all go through periods of change in our lives, when we have to make decisions. We feel for you. So let us make your life a little easier. Saint Piran is the team for you!

“You obviously have an eye for a kit, was yellow and black,” the team continued. “What about black - just simple black, it’s a cracking kit, no loud logos or garish colours. 

"Imagine your holidays, Cornish beaches, as much Tribute and Rattler as you can drink and saffron buns.” 

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Saint Piran manager Ricci Pascoe confirmed he discussed the potential transfer with team leader Alex Richardson, who “gracefully agreed” to surrender his role to Roglic. “[He added] that, ‘Roglic isn’t as cool-looking as me, but I will give up my space for him’,” Pascoe said. 

As for the free alcohol, Pascoe explained he understands the three-time Vuelta a España winner’s salary is likely to be around £2.5 million per year, which is “quite a lot of beer”. 

“However, we have 6% Rattler, which normally trips up any seasoned pro,” he said of the Cornish cider. “We can top trump marginal gains theory.”

Alcohol-fuelled training would bring a marked change to Roglič's current approach. At this year’s Tour de France, Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge described alcohol as “poison”, and criticised “a French team” - understood to be Groupama-FDJ - for toasting beers at their hotel during the race.

Saint Piran’s plea to Roglič is not the first time the team has reached out to an accomplished WorldTour pro. 

Last year, Pascoe made a pitch to Mark Cavendish, saying he would welcome the sprinter with “open arms” following the collapse of the B&B Hôtels-KTM project. Cavendish ended up signing for Astana Qazaqstan instead.  

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 


He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

