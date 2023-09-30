Primož Roglič confirms he will leave Jumbo-Visma
Giro d'Italia champion does not reveal his destination for 2024 yet, though
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Primož Roglič has confirmed that he is to leave Jumbo-Visma at the end of the season, giving the news to reporters at the start of the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday.
However, the reigning Giro d'Italia champion and three-time Vuelta a España winner said that he would not be revealing his destination until his season was over.
“I can just definitely confirm that I will leave the team, but we want to tell all the details to where after the races that I do,” the Jumbo-Visma rider said. “So yes, first I’m here to race. I’ll be focused here and then we’ll do the next moves.”
The Slovenian has a contract that runs until the end of 2024, but speculation over his future has ramped up in recent days following reports of a proposed merger between Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step.
Teams that the 33-year-old has been linked with include Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek, Bora-Hansgrohe, Bahrain Victorious, Israel-Premier Tech and Movistar. Any suitor would need to buy Roglič out of his current contract in order to secure his services for 2024.
In a tweet, Jumbo-Visma wrote: "After a memorable ride together, Team Jumbo-Visma grant Primoz Roglic [sic] the opportunity to pursue his ambitions elsewhere in the future. First, all focus will be on the upcoming Italian races. Gremo!"
Roglič took to the start line of the Giro dell'Emilia on Saturday, in what could be his antepenultimate race in yellow in black. He is set to ride Tre Valli Varesine and Il Lombardia over the next week, in the series of late-season Italian one-day races.
The Slovenian joined Jumbo-Visma - which was then LottoNL-Jumbo - in 2016 after coming to cycling late, having previously been a professional ski-jumper. Over the last five years he has established himself as one of the best general classification riders in the world, winning the Vuelta three times, in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and the Giro this year. Along the way, he won ten other WorldTour stage races, including Paris-Nice, Itzulia Basque Country, and the Critérium du Dauphiné.
It is understood that Roglič was interested in a move away from Jumbo in order to secure outright leadership at next year's Tour de France, a race he came so close to winning in 2020, only to be beaten by his compatriot Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Jumbo's Tour leader would almost certainly be two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, so a move away might have been the only option. With Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) possibly coming on board too, Roglič's options might have slimmed.
The news is a volte-face from earlier this month, when Jumbo boss Richard Plugge insisted that Roglič was not going anywhere.
"There’s been no approach. Roglič is our king, as I’ve texted you in the past, and that’s still the case,” Plugge told GCN at the Vuelta a España.
"He has won every GC race he’s started this year apart from this one and he has won 15 races this year. Why would I consider letting him go?
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Dr Hutch: The aesthetics of the 'chest-fairing' is a funny hill to want to die on
The earnest buffoonery of budget aero hacks may rile TT diehards, but Cycling Weekly's columnist salutes the cut-price cunning of their innovations
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
Why am I so tired? New AI tool promises to answer this and more from your wrist - tech round up
From a coach on your wrist to no-sealant in your tires: tech news that piqued our interest this week
By Luke Friend Published
-
Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step discuss potential merger - reports
Idea of merger between the two teams could see new ‘super team’ known as Soudal-Visma or Visma-Soudal as soon as 2024
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Michel Hessmann anti doping positive a ‘black day’ for Jumbo-Visma says boss
22-year-old German rider suspended by Dutch team in August after positive test revealed presence of diuretics
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Five things we learned from the Vuelta a España 2023: Sepp Kuss is the real deal and Ineos still lacking
Here's what we learned from the final Grand Tour of the 2023 season
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Could Primož Roglič really leave Jumbo-Visma?
Rumours have been building that the Slovenian could be depart the Grand Tour conquerors
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Giro d’Italia 2023: Five things we learned from week two
After a hugely impressive spring campaign, Ben Healy shows no signs of slowing down as the season continues
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Is it just Remco Evenepoel vs Primož Roglic? Eight GC contenders to watch at the Giro d’Italia
As well as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, a host of other strong riders are set to do battle in the next three weeks of racing
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We just hope for the best, huh' - Covid's return impacts Giro d'Italia
Jumbo-Visma, Bahrain-Victorious and Trek-Segafredo have all been affected by the virus in the run up to the race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Primož Roglič on the Giro d'Italia, teamwork and ignoring Remco Evenepoel at breakfast
Deep into his final Giro preparations, the Jumbo-Visma star lifts the lid on sharing altitude hotels with Remco Evenepoel, the tough final week in the Dolomites, and how much of a threat Tao Geoghegan Hart will be in the Italian Grand Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published