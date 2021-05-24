Broken bones and dislocated shoulders: Peloton picks itself up after race-stopping crash at Giro d'Italia
The full list of injuries suffered by the Giro d'Italia peloton after the big crash on stage 15
By Jonny Long
Stage 15 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia was supposed to be a day off, the peloton recovering from the Zoncolan ahead of the queen stage the following day.
As is often the case with three-week stage races, reality had different ideas, a big crash caused by tailwinds upping the pace in the bunch to 70km/h before a crash brought the race to a stop in the opening kilometres, too many medical staff required to tend to those who'd fallen meaning there weren't enough ambulances to accompany the race up the road.
After the dust had settled, Victor Campenaerts taking his first Grand Tour stage win as race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) came home safely, the true extent of the peloton's injuries emerged.
Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden was the first to abandon following the crash, a subsequent trip to the hospital revealing he'd suffered five broken ribs, a lung contusion and several bumps and scrapes.
>>> Mauro Vegni 'still angry about what happened last year' at Giro d'Italia as stage 16 altered 'to avoid any problems with riders'
Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann was the highest-profile rider forced to leave the race due to the crash, the German sitting sixth on GC, two and a half minutes down on Bernal at the start of the day.
Cofidis' Natneal Berhane could be spotted on the floor alongside Van Emden, the Eritrean having suffered a dislocated shoulder, while EF Education-Nippo's Ruben Guerreiro managed to get back on his bike but also abandoned shortly afterward.
Others, such as Deceuninck - Quick-Step's James Knox were caught up but managed to escape unscathed. "Not much luck nor fun today, [I was] part of the big pile-up at the start, but barely any damage luckily," he said.
Thomas De Gendt was the one non-starter before stage 16 but not due to the crash. He'd been suffering for the past two weeks with knee pain and finally called it a day, leaving Lotto-Soudal with only two riders left in the race.
"With tears in my eyes and pain in my knee I have to say goodbye to the Giro," he said.
"I could not perform on my normal level the last two weeks and there was no improvement. The only right decision that could be made at this moment. I’m sorry to leave my two team-mates behind."
Trek-Segafredo's Vincenzo Nibali wasn't involved directly in the crash but was brought down while trying to avoid it, starting to feel pain in his chest afterwards and battling through the stage to finish.
Medical checks in the evening found he'd suffered a rib contusion, but was well enough not only to start stage 16 but get himself involved in a move up the road.
-
-
Mauro Vegni 'still angry about what happened last year' at Giro d'Italia as stage 16 altered 'to avoid any problems with riders'
Mauro Vegni explains the decision to alter stage 16 and is still not over the protest that marred last year's race
By Jonny Long •
-
Lotto-Soudal down to just two riders at the Giro d'Italia 2021 after Thomas De Gendt abandons
The team have struggled with injuries since Caleb Ewan left the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mauro Vegni 'still angry about what happened last year' at Giro d'Italia as stage 16 altered 'to avoid any problems with riders'
Mauro Vegni explains the decision to alter stage 16 and is still not over the protest that marred last year's race
By Jonny Long •
-
Lotto-Soudal down to just two riders at the Giro d'Italia 2021 after Thomas De Gendt abandons
The team have struggled with injuries since Caleb Ewan left the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
This is the new route for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The route had to be changed due to very poor weather on the Passo Fedaia and Passo Pordoi
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 shortened and climbs taken out due to extreme weather
Heavy snow and freezing conditions have forced race organisers to cut two climbs and shorten stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
A chaotic start ended in a wet and combative finish - talking points from stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Victor Campenaerts wins first Grand Tour stage from breakaway on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
Victor Campenaerts won from the breakaway on stage 15 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
George Bennett rode up Zoncolan twice to thank Edoardo Affini for 'carrying breakaway' on Giro d'Italia stage 14
George Bennett rode up the Zoncolan twice in order to accompany his team-mate Edoardo Affini who had worked for him earlier in the stage
By Jonny Long •