Brompton recalls its T-Line folding bikes in North America due to steering loss
Approximately 2,000 units sold in 2024 affected; owners urged to stop use and seek free repairs
British bicycle manufacturer Brompton is recalling its T-Line folding bike model from the North American market following incidents where riders lost steering control.
The safety issues centre around a loss of alignment between the handlebar and front wheel due to insufficient torquing of steerer clamp bolts. As a result, the rider may lose control of the steering and potentially fall.
"The firm has received 13 reports of incidents of steering misalignment or loss of steering control worldwide. No injuries have been reported," the US Consumer Product Safety Commission states.
The recall affects approximately 2,000 units sold in the United States and Canada from February 2024 through June 2024.
Purchasers of this particular bike model are encouraged to stop using the bike immediately and contact an authorized Brompton dealer to schedule a free repair. This service will involve properly tightening the steerer clamp bolts on the handlebar stem to the correct specification. If no service centre is within range, users may service the item at home by increasing the torque to 7Nm on the four steerer clamp hinge bolts using a calibrated torque wrench.
Your Brompton folding bike may be affected if it's a T-Line model sold in 2024. To identify the correct model, check the frame number and serial number on the back of the vertical seat tube. The label also has a distinctive “T” logo distinguishing this model from others. This T-Line model was sold in Blasted Titanium colour only.
To find a service centre near you or receive help in identifying your specific Brompton bike model, consumers can contact Brompton Bicycle Inc. at 833-507-7975 or via email at support@brompton.co.uk.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
