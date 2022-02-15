Children in bike trailers exposed to more pollution than those towing them
University of Surrey research shows that pollution particles are greater at the height of a buggy
Children riding in trailers attached to bikes are more exposed to pollution than the cyclists towing them, according to new research.
Trailer covers can help combat fine pollution particles, but the impact of air pollution is greater at the height of the trailer to the cyclist.
The research, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials Advances, states: "Young children carried in bike trailers are exposed to higher air pollution concentrations compared with the cyclist, particularly during peak morning periods at urban pollution hotspots such as traffic lights."
The team from the University of Surrey carried out a total of 82 single runs covering a length of 176 km in order to emulate the school run.
They found that the average concentration of coarse air pollution particles in a bike trailer is 14% higher than at cyclist height in the mornings, and 18% higher than cyclist height in the afternoons.
Young children are the "most vulnerable population cohort to the negative health impacts of air pollution" according to the report. The authors write: "Both indoor and outdoor air pollution is estimated to be a leading cause of one in ten deaths in children under the age of five years, of which ∼20% of these deaths are attributable to exposure to outdoor air pollution."
Nearly 543,000 children under the age of five prematurely die to the effects of pollution.
The report shows that children are particularly affected at urban pollution hotspots such as traffic intersections (TIs) and traffic lights.
The authors conclude: "The concentrations were higher at pollution hotspots such as TIs (50% higher fine particle concentration during morning peak times) compared with the rest of the route."
Covers on trailers halved the impact of fine particles on the occupants of the buggies during peak morning hours.
Professor Prashant Kumar, of the University of Surrey, and the founding director of the Global Centre for Clean Air Research, said: “It’s unfortunate that the very people who help minimise pollution by cycling rather than driving can be exposing their children to higher levels of pollution, and I’d encourage adults pulling bike trailers to use covers in heavy traffic.
“With the use of electric-assisted cargo bikes growing rapidly in Europe, it’s crucial traffic planners ensure road infrastructure is designed to enable safe use of sustainable transport options.”
A 2021 survey by Sustrans showed that only two per cent of children cycle to school each day but that 14 per cent would supposedly like to.
The Sustrans survey, carried out by YouGove and covering 1,305 children aged six-15 across the UK, found that 49 per cent of children are worried about the air pollution near their school, while 57 per cent describe the environment around their school as having too many cars.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
