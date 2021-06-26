Chris Froome caught up in nasty crash on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, loses 14 minutes
The four-time winner is making his Tour comeback this year and was involved in a huge pile-up before the finale
Chris Froome was caught in a nasty crash with 7.5km to go on stage one of the Tour de France 2021, losing 14 minutes as he battled on to eventually cross the finish line.
Froome was one of the dozens of riders caught in a huge fall on the opening day, TV cameras capturing the four-time winner on the ground, assessing his condition before remounting and finishing the stage alongside Israel Start-Up Nation team-mate Omer Goldstein.
The crash occurred just before the final climb to Landerneau, the steep gradients at the start of the ascent causing further splits in the field, the peloton arriving at the finish in dribs and drabs behind stage winner and first yellow jersey of this year's race, Julian Alaphilippe.
"Not how I planned for today to go but I managed to finish," Froome tweeted after the stage. "Off for some scans I will update this evening. I hope everyone else who came down is okay."
>>> 'My goal is not to gain time, my goal is to win': Julian Alaphilippe resumes his never-ending party at the Tour de France
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also lost more than five minutes, while Valverde's team leader Miguel Ángel López lost nearly two minutes alongside Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma).
Primož Roglič, Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas all finished in the top 10 on the same time, although Roglič's third-place finish gave him four bonus seconds. Richard Carapaz led the next group on the road over the line five second behind Thomas as early gaps in the general classification emerged.
Stage one saw three riders fail to finish after the crash-marred day, before the big one in the finale a spectator's sign brought down Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin with a domino effect then ensuing.
DSM's Jasha Sütterlin was the first abandon after that incident, followed by Groupama-FDJ's Ignatas Konovalovas and B&B Hotels Cyril Lemoine.
-
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage one of the 108th race
There were two gigantic crashes that brought down the vast majority of the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Tour de France 2021
Alaphilippe back on top, Vollering claims La Course, and crashes set the tone - don't miss these moments from the opening day
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage one of the 108th race
There were two gigantic crashes that brought down the vast majority of the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage one of the Tour de France 2021
Alaphilippe back on top, Vollering claims La Course, and crashes set the tone - don't miss these moments from the opening day
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
'My goal is not to gain time, my goal is to win': Julian Alaphilippe resumes his never-ending party at the Tour de France
The Frenchman won with a trademark, daring attack to claim the opening stage and first yellow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France live: All the updates from stage one
The Tour is finally here and the Classics specialists are expected to thrive on day one - follow our live coverage here
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Demi Vollering continues her magnificent season winning La Course by Le Tour de France
Another breathless edition of La Course was won by new Dutch superstar Demi Vollering after excellent work from her SD Worx squad.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Tour de France: Alpecin-Fenix will wear special 'Poupou' jersey on stage one
The special jersey was originally just for the team presentation but social media urged the team to race in it for a day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel opens world of possibilities after promise he'll do everything he can to win a Tour de France stage
The Dutchman says he wants to race in the attacking style he always does, to entertain both himself and the fans
By Jonny Long •
-
First cycling memory to winning the Tour de France - get to know superstar Tadej Pogačar
In a new video interview, Pogačar reveals his first experience on two wheels
By Alex Ballinger •