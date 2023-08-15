Coo Mania continues beyond World Championships as 3,000 more stuffed Highland cows pre-ordered

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The popularity of the UCI World Championships Highland coo cuddly toy has shown no signs of abating, with over 3,000 more pre-ordered following the week of events.

The official plush, omnipresent in podium ceremonies, captured the hearts of fans in Glasgow, where all 5,000 units stocked sold out in gift shops.

Due to the unforeseen commercial success, the UCI has since commissioned a new herd to be made, and has been overwhelmed once more with demand.

“We received such positive feedback that we took the risk on pre-ordering more for a November delivery,” the UCI’s merchandise manager, Declan Carey, told Cycling Weekly.

“We are thrilled with how Scotland and the cycling community took our wee coo to their hearts, how excited athletes were to receive their medal versions, and overall just very pleased the merchandise team could contribute some small part to the success and legacy of the Championships,” he said.

Carey added that the UCI now expects to sell over 10,000 coos in total, double the amount they originally made for fans.

The Highland coo, famous for its fluffy brown coat and long horns, is one of the oldest cattle breeds in the world. At the World Championships, cuddly toy versions were given to each of the medallists, of which there were over 600.

Some riders even set their sights on winning a coo. “I’ll just try to do the best I can and see where I end up. Hopefully I’ll get a cow,” said Josh Tarling ahead of the men’s individual time trial. The 19-year-old went on to win the bronze medal in the event, writing on Instagram: “Managed to get a stripey cow!!”

There was elation, too, for Great Britain’s Izzy Sharp, who sat proudly in the press conference after the junior women’s time trial, with her new toy on the table. “I’m over the moon to get second,” she said, “and get this little cow.”

In gift shops scattered around the Championships, coos were commercially available at £25 a piece. They quickly sold out on site, with some of their new owners taking to eBay, looking to flog them at a premium and marking up the price by over 100%.

The coos are available to pre-order now on the Glasgow World Championships website, with shipping expected the week commencing 20 November.