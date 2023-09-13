CW5000 finishers medals now available to buy!

Available to everyone who has completed the challenge in 2023 - and we've cut the price from last year.

CW5000 medal
(Image credit: Future)
Simon Richardson
By Simon Richardson
published

Have you ridden 5,000 miles in 2023? That's what our CW5000 riders attempt each year, and when they do many of them treat themselves to a finishers medal. Now available via the Cycling Weekly website the 2023 medals are made from recycled wood, a more sustainable material than previously. 

The medals - that are sent with a finisher's certificate - are available for £8.95 including postage and packaging for customers in the UK. The medals are available to purchase internationally with an extra cost due to postage. Those in Europe should check for customs charges that apply after the UK left the European Union. 

If you haven't already signed up to the CW5000 you still can. It's free to sign up and all your miles from January 1st count toward your total. Not just your miles ridden since sign up.

CW5000 finishers medal

(Image credit: Future)

>>>>Order your finishers medal here 

Not only do CW5000 riders log their miles through the year, they take on our small monthly challenges too. Designed to keep everyone motivated through the year they include climbing targets, mini mileage targets and the every popular game of ride bingo and in September looking for roads with funny, strange or interesting names - ever ridden up Tinker Bottom?

CW5000 finishers medal

(Image credit: Future)

Posting about their rides in the private CW5000 Fb group keeps them motivated with a fun and supportive group of riders all encouraging each other. Anyone who completes the challenge sends proof of their mileage and is then added to our finishers list that will also be published in CW magazine in early 2024.

Magazine editor

Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.


