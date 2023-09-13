CW5000 finishers medals now available to buy!
Available to everyone who has completed the challenge in 2023 - and we've cut the price from last year.
Have you ridden 5,000 miles in 2023? That's what our CW5000 riders attempt each year, and when they do many of them treat themselves to a finishers medal. Now available via the Cycling Weekly website the 2023 medals are made from recycled wood, a more sustainable material than previously.
The medals - that are sent with a finisher's certificate - are available for £8.95 including postage and packaging for customers in the UK. The medals are available to purchase internationally with an extra cost due to postage. Those in Europe should check for customs charges that apply after the UK left the European Union.
If you haven't already signed up to the CW5000 you still can. It's free to sign up and all your miles from January 1st count toward your total. Not just your miles ridden since sign up.
Not only do CW5000 riders log their miles through the year, they take on our small monthly challenges too. Designed to keep everyone motivated through the year they include climbing targets, mini mileage targets and the every popular game of ride bingo and in September looking for roads with funny, strange or interesting names - ever ridden up Tinker Bottom?
Posting about their rides in the private CW5000 Fb group keeps them motivated with a fun and supportive group of riders all encouraging each other. Anyone who completes the challenge sends proof of their mileage and is then added to our finishers list that will also be published in CW magazine in early 2024.
