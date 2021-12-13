Dame Sarah Storey nominated for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year as Cavendish and the Kenny's miss out
Britain's most successful Paralympian is nominated alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Emma Raducanu and Adam Peaty
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Dame Sarah Storey has made it to the list of nominees for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2021.
Storey took three gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, increasing her total to an incredible 28 medals and making her the most successful Brit at the Paralympics.
Notable omissions from the list included Mark Cavendish as well as Jason and Laura Kenny.
>>> Sonny Colbrelli puts full focus on Classics in 2022 after Paris-Roubaix victory
The 'Manx Missile' Cavendish won four stages of the Tour de France, gaining the points jersey as well as equalling the record for most stage victories at the race and six more wins this season after coming back from Epstein Barr virus and depression to take his first wins since 2018.
Jason and Laura Kenny scoop up the titles of most successful British Olympian and most successful British female Olympian, after both scoring gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Jason on nine medals and Laura on six medals, all but one being gold.
But this has not seen them make the list of nominees either with the BBC announcing that the athletes nominated are diver Tom Daley, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, first British female tennis Grand Slam winner in 44-years Emma Raducanu, Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling and the previously mentioned Dame Sarah Storey.
Daley achieved a gold medal at his fourth Olympic Games (his knitting hobby also making news around the world), undefeated boxer Fury took another world title from Deontay Wilder after twice being knocked to the floor by the American, Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend his Olympic title.
Raducanu broke a 44-year curse, and won US Open at the age of 18, Sterling performed brilliantly for England at the Euros - though that wasn't enough to take the trophy in the end - and finally, Storey charged to her 28th medal and 17th gold at her eighth Paralympics.
Three cyclists have won the Sports Personality of the Year award in the last 10 years, Cavendish himself winning in 2011, Sir Bradley Wiggins after his amazing Tour win and Olympic gold in 2012 and Geraint Thomas in 2018, not to mention Sir Chris Hoy in 2008.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
