Clara Emond takes first ever victory with mammoth solo ride on Giro d'Italia Women stage four

GC contenders Elisa Longo Borghini and Lotte Kopecky duke it out behind, all the way to the line

Clara Emonda wins stage four 2024 Giro d'Italia Women
By
published

If you were able to plan the way in which you would take your first ever professional victory, there could well be three boxes you'd like to tick: Solo. Summit. Grand Tour.

Canadian late-starter Clara Emond managed to fulfil every one of those when she took the honours on stage four of the Giro d'Italia Women, after 40km out front alone in the hills.

