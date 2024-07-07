Elisa Longo Borghini storms to time trial victory on stage 1 of Giro d'Italia Women

Italian takes first maglia rosa as overall leader after beating Grace Brown by a single second

Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to victory in the stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women
Elisa Longo Borghini on her way to victory in the stage 1 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Women
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) laid down a strong marker on the opening day of the 2024 Giro d’Italia Women, storming to victory in the stage 1 time trial in Brescia. 

The Italian edged out Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) by a solitary second over the 15.7km course, while putting nearly half a minute into her main general classification rivals. 

Patrick Fletcher
