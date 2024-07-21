Dr Hutch: How to prepare for disastrous underperformance at a bike race

It’s all rather easy when you know how...

“Don’t panic - there’s still time to train. And hopefully get injured...”
“Don’t panic - there’s still time to train. And hopefully get injured...”
(Image credit: Dad's Army)
By
published
inFeatures

I recently took a wrong turn in life and entered a bike race. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it’s only a very few weeks away. I’m recovering from a spring where I caught cold after cold followed by Covid. I have no business going near a bike race. And now I have the problem of how I prepare for this.

Dr Hutch profile
Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Michael Hutchinson

Michael Hutchinson is a writer, journalist and former professional cyclist. As a rider he won multiple national titles in both Britain and Ireland and competed at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games. He was a three-time Brompton folding-bike World Champion, and once hit 73 mph riding down a hill in Wales. His Dr Hutch columns appears in every issue of Cycling Weekly magazine

Latest