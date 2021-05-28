Egan Bernal: I have some time to play with, I just want to have good legs for the time trial
The Colombian star still leads the Giro d’Italia after Simon Yates took back more time
Egan Bernal says he still has time to play with as the 2021 Giro d’Italia enters the final two stages.
The Ineos Grenadiers leader still has a comfortable buffer over his rivals after the summit finish at Alpes di Mera on stage 19, as Simon Yates (BikeExchange) attacked to gain more time.
Yates won the stage and picked up another 28 seconds on Bernal, but the Colombian still leads by 2-39 to Damiano Caruso in second, with Yates still third overall at 2-49.
Speaking after the stage, Bernal said: “I felt really good, I did really good numbers, I did a really good climb.
“Of course Yates was the best today and chapeau to him, but I’m really happy with my condition.”
Bernal showed the first cracks in year’s Giro on stage 17 to Sega di Ala, where he lost around 50 seconds to Yates, but after riding conservatively on the final climb on stage 19 he minimised his losses to Yates and gained more time on Caruso (Bahrain Victorious).
There are just two stages remaining of the 2021 Giro, with a mountain stage on day 20 before the final time trial in Milan.
With more than two minutes to his nearest rival, Bernal is confident he has enough time to win the Giro after the TT.
>>> Simon Yates believed Egan Bernal would let him go at Giro d’Italia after reading rival’s comments in media
On the final mountain stage he said: “I hope to have the same legs as today. Today felt really good and tomorrow with the altitude I hope to have the same feelings as today and just try to manage the gap I have with the two guys who are on the podium. Hopefully I will be in pink tomorrow as well.
“I’m really happy. I think I have some time to play with, so I just want to have legs for the time trial and everything should be okay if I’m feeling good.”
