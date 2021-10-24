Ethan Hayter wins Omnium gold at Track World Championships in Roubaix
Katie Archibald and Neah Evans also won bronze in the women's Madison
By Jonny Long
Ethan Hayter stormed to gold in the Omnium at the Track World Championships in Roubaix while Katie Archibald and Neah Evans also took bronze in the women's Madison.
Hayter's Omnium gold follows Archibald's victory in the women's competition, the Ineos rider being the first British man to win the rainbow bands in the discipline since Ed Clancy in 2010.
Hayter won a controlled victory in the scratch race against Frenchman Donavan Grondin, before Hayter gained a lap on the rest of the field to win the tempo race, taking an eight-point lead into the final elimination and points races.
In the elimination race, Hayter was knocked out with four riders remaining, his nearest rival Aaron Gate (New Zealand) taking the victory and closing his deficit to the Brit.
Hayter was resurgent in the points race, however, winning four out of the first five sprints, then gaining a lap on the field to secure his rainbow jersey.
“The way that last race went, it was quite tight at the start, but I knew if I scored well in the first few sprints and had a little gap it would make life a lot easier for me, and I pretty much just rolled off," Hayter said. "The race was going really hard and people were tired, but I just kept the pressure on and once I was off I committed and took the lap and then ended up taking another, so yeah, amazing.”
Hayter will now compete in the Madison to try and add a third medal to his haul, having already taken bronze earlier in the week in the team pursuit.
“I’ll feel it tonight, but I kind of felt better throughout the day, to be honest, so I’m feeling good for tomorrow.”
In the women's Madison, Archibald and Evans started brightly but were unable to overhaul the Netherlands and France, who took gold and silver respectively, but fought hard to keep the Italians at bay and secure their bronze medal.
“Obviously we’re absolutely delighted, a worlds bronze medal is very special. It was a really hard race from the gun, really good race, obviously we’re slightly disappointed," Evans said afterwards. "It’s not going to be a surprise that we’re slightly competitive, but I think there’s a lot to be proud of today and some points we’re looking to improve on, and I think the future is going to be really bright for us.”
