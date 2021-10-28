Five things to look forward to at the Rouleur Live show in London

Rouleur Live is a three-day event where some of cycling's top athletes come to speak about their careers, while over 50 of the industry's biggest brands showcase some of the latest products and technologies that they have created.

Hosted at Victoria House in London from November 4-6. Rouleur Live tickets cost between £40-£100, with a complimentary drink included.

There is already an impressive line-up of both guests and brands for the event, with Geraint Thomas and Anna van der Breggen joined by brands such as Shimano, Le Col and BMC Switzerland.

Consequently, these are the five most important things to look forward to at the three-day event:

1. High quality riders speaking

(Image credit: Rouleur)

On Thursday 4 November, the first day of Rouleur Live, eight-time Tour de France stage winner Fabian Cancellara, 2019 Tour de France mountains classification winner Romain Bardet, and the newly crowned British Road Race champion Pfeiffer Georgi will all be speaking, after former-pro Marcel Kittel opens the stage.

Similarly, the second day on Friday also boasts an impressive set of cyclist, with ex-professional turned gravel racer Ian Boswell joining this summer's Tour de France runner-up Jonas Vingegaard.

The final group of riders speaking on the final day of Rouleur Live includes Steve Cummings, who joins fellow Briton Geraint Thomas in speaking, while formidable Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen also features.

The riders will speak for around half-an-hour each, sharing their experiences with audiences about their time in cycling. Rouleur celebrates cycling culture, with these talks attempting to serve passionate cycling fans with an insight into champions' lives past and present.

2. Transcontinental Race announcement

Aside from riders speaking on stage, there is plenty happening elsewhere. On stage in between discussions, the 2022 Transcontinental Race will be announced on Friday.

Details of the route will be revealed, including other information relevant for the eighth edition of the gruelling self-supported bike race. The route generally involves riders covering over 4000km from start to finish, with the race never stopping for a break.

3. Manufacturers showcasing their bikes

(Image credit: Rouleur)

Some of cycling's biggest bike brands will showcase their latest models throughout Rouleur Live, with Wout van Aert's Cérvelo’s R5 and Gianni Moscon's Paris Roubaix bike the picks of the bunch.

Plenty of Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello bikes will be on display, as will BMC's Masterpiece bike, plus there will be the first public showing of Ribble's Ultra SL R in custom colours and a handmade TITICI from Italy.

4. Apparel, accessories and technology

Rouleur Live isn' just bikes though, with apparel, accessories and technology all available to see in London. New kit from Universal Colours, Bioracer and Le Col will be shown, alongside the new Santini Tour de France jerseys.

New helmets from ABUS, plus technology from Wahoo and Elite makes this the perfect place to find the best brand new products within cycling.

>>> Mark Cavendish returns to Six Days of Ghent

Even tyres aren't forgotten about the event, with Pirelli, Continental, Panaracer and Vittoria all showcasing their selection too. Components from Shimano, Campagnolo, SRAM and Ceramic Speed will also be displayed.

5. Celebrating 100 years of Columbus and Cinelli

The event will also witness a celebration for Columbus and Cinelli, celebrating 100 years of their tubing and bikes. They will bring an exhibition from Italy to highlight this feat.