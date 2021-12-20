Fred Wright breaks collarbone in crash at Bahrain Victorious training camp

British rider Fred Wright took to Twitter to share an x-ray of a broken collarbone he suffered while training with his Bahrain Victorious team-mates in Altea, Spain.

The Bahrain-based team were training in the municipality located in the Alicante province preparing for the 2022 season with a full compliment of riders on their roster. However, the 22-year-old unfortunately broke his right collarbone after crashing on one of the training rides.

Wright said on Twitter: "Fancied a new collarbone plate for Christmas. Still had a great time on camp, guess it's just a few extra easy days over the festive period then back to it in January."

The Briton will undergo surgery next week just a couple of days after Christmas, but he expects to be able to join up with Bahrain Victorious as the team's preparations start to ramp up.

Wright joined Bahrain Victorious for the 2020 season, after a short spell with UCI WorldTeam CCC Team - now Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux - from August 2019 until the end of that year.

The 22-year-old won stage four of the Giro d'Italia Virtual in April 2020, held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also raced in the 2020 Vuelta a España, with his best finish coming on the fifteenth stage, where he placed fourth.

Wright enjoyed a successful 2021 season, winning the National Under-23 Road Championships, while also placing second in the road race at the National Championships and fourth in the time trial. He was also the youngest rider at this year's Tour de France.

He also finished third on the third stage of the Tour of Hungary, and picked up a notable tenth-place at Eschborn-Frankfurt.

Team Bahrain Victorious have strengthened their roster for the upcoming season too, bringing in Filip Macijuk, Luis León Sánchez, Johan Price-Pejtersen, Alejandro Osorio, Jasha Sütterlin and Edoardo Zambanini. Meanwhile, Marco Haller is the only departure so far.

The team took five Grand Tour stages in 2021 as well as a podium at the Vuelta with Jack Haig. Not to mention Sonny Colbrelli's Paris-Roubaix, European road race and Benelux overall victories. Bahrain Victorious will head into 2022 full of confidence and optimism.