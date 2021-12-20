Fred Wright breaks collarbone in crash at Bahrain Victorious training camp
The 22-year-old Brit broke his right collarbone, sharing the x-ray to Twitter
By Ryan Dabbs published
British rider Fred Wright took to Twitter to share an x-ray of a broken collarbone he suffered while training with his Bahrain Victorious team-mates in Altea, Spain.
The Bahrain-based team were training in the municipality located in the Alicante province preparing for the 2022 season with a full compliment of riders on their roster. However, the 22-year-old unfortunately broke his right collarbone after crashing on one of the training rides.
Wright said on Twitter: "Fancied a new collarbone plate for Christmas. Still had a great time on camp, guess it's just a few extra easy days over the festive period then back to it in January."
Fancied a new collarbone plate for christmas 🎄 🎁Still had a great time on camp, guess its just a few extra easy days over the festive period then back to it in Jan 🤞 @BHRVictorious@bettiniphoto#OIL pic.twitter.com/ZNPMDvqqyjDecember 19, 2021
>>> 'I know I'll be back stronger': World Scratch champion undergoes successful heart surgery
The Briton will undergo surgery next week just a couple of days after Christmas, but he expects to be able to join up with Bahrain Victorious as the team's preparations start to ramp up.
Wright joined Bahrain Victorious for the 2020 season, after a short spell with UCI WorldTeam CCC Team - now Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux - from August 2019 until the end of that year.
The 22-year-old won stage four of the Giro d'Italia Virtual in April 2020, held amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He also raced in the 2020 Vuelta a España, with his best finish coming on the fifteenth stage, where he placed fourth.
Wright enjoyed a successful 2021 season, winning the National Under-23 Road Championships, while also placing second in the road race at the National Championships and fourth in the time trial. He was also the youngest rider at this year's Tour de France.
He also finished third on the third stage of the Tour of Hungary, and picked up a notable tenth-place at Eschborn-Frankfurt.
Team Bahrain Victorious have strengthened their roster for the upcoming season too, bringing in Filip Macijuk, Luis León Sánchez, Johan Price-Pejtersen, Alejandro Osorio, Jasha Sütterlin and Edoardo Zambanini. Meanwhile, Marco Haller is the only departure so far.
The team took five Grand Tour stages in 2021 as well as a podium at the Vuelta with Jack Haig. Not to mention Sonny Colbrelli's Paris-Roubaix, European road race and Benelux overall victories. Bahrain Victorious will head into 2022 full of confidence and optimism.
-
-
'I know I'll be back stronger': World Scratch champion undergoes successful heart surgery
Four-time Under 23 European champion discovered the issue in her training files
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Velocio Zero Men's Bib Tights review
Winter tights that will keep you warm, adjust to your shape and never have you sitting uncomfortably. About as perfect as you'd hope for given the price
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Scott Davies retires at the age of 26 after struggling with injury
The Welsh rider has been in the WorldTour for four seasons but has struggled to recover from a hip injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mikel Landa not under pressure to perform at Bahrain-Victorious but still aims for a grand tour win
The Spanish rider last featured on a grand tour podium in 2015 at the Giro
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli puts full focus on Classics in 2022 after Paris-Roubaix victory
The Italian European champion has had an outstanding season on all terrain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Bahrain Victorious raided by police at Tour de France 2021
The team said officers searched riders’ rooms and asked for training files
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
'I’m proud of myself for getting here' - Stephen Williams prepares for Grand Tour debut after tortuous injury luck
Stephen Williams of Bahrain-McLaren will race the 2020 Vuelta a España, the Welshman's first Grand Tour
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Bahrain-Merida fire rider and sports director over Operation Aderlass doping scandal
Bahrain-Merida has fired a rider and a sports director after they were banned by the UCI for their links with the Operation Aderlass blood doping scandal.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Rod Ellingworth hails 'unique opportunity' as he is confirmed as Bahrain-Merida team principal
The former Team Ineos coach will start the role in October
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Out of contract Mark Cavendish could strike deal with Bahrain-Merida for 2019
The Bahrain team is interested in bringing on McLaren as a sponsor with Cavendish potentially joining as part of the wheel
By Gregor Brown • Published