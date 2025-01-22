French cyclist given 10-month suspended prison sentence for doping

Marion Sicot said doping formed "an integral part" of cycling

Marion Sicot in a race in 2019
A former French professional cyclist was issued a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a €5,000 (£4,230 / $5,209) fine in a doping trial on Wednesday.

Marion Sicot, who competed between 2013 and 2019 and represented the national squad, tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO) in 2019. She was initially banned following the anti-doping control, and has now been sentenced in court for the import and possession of doping products.

