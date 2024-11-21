French cyclist faces suspended prison sentence and €5,000 fine in doping trial

Marion Sicot, who admitted to taking EPO in 2019, is currently on trial in France

Marion Sicot in a race in 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

French former pro cyclist Marion Sicot is facing an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of €5,000 (£4,166 / $5,265) in a doping trial that began on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who was banned after testing positive for EPO in 2019, is on trial in France for import and possession of doping products.

