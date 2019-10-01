Marion Sicot continues to deny doping as B sample returns positive for EPO

Marion Sicot has once again denied doping as she confirmed her B sample also returned a positive for EPO.

The Frenchwoman returned a positive during testing at the French time trial championships in June, later pulling out of La Course after being told of her positive result by anti-doping authorities.

Sicot, 27, has previously blamed the result on her menstrual cycle, arguing that women have higher levels of EPO during their period.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sicot said: “Several weeks after the urinary control, the results of the B sample confirmed the first analysis.

“Despite these results, I once again state my innocence and I will put all my energy to prove it in front of the relevant bodies. It is necessary to raise many doubts and clear up any dark areas.”

Sicot, who finished 10th in the French TT championships, was previously coached by Franck Alaphilippe, who also coaches his cousin Julian Alaphilippe and works with Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

After the positive sample, Sicot denied that Franck Alaphilippe had any involvement in circumstances leading to her positive result, as he had already joined Quick-Step before the French Nationals and that he had only helped her with power data and training plans via email.

Franck Alaphilippe has also denied any involvement in Sicot’s positive test, saying that his cousin Julian was “irritated” by the revelation about Sicot.

Sicot has vowed to fight to clear her name.

“I know this fight will be long and difficult,” she said, “but I remain firmly determined to lead it to the end, in order to defend my honour and the values I have been carrying for years.

“Given the procedure and the need to protect myself, as well as my family, my communication will now be exclusively by my lawyers.”

Sicot concluded her statement with a quote from the Swiss philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseeau: “Criticism is a very convenient thing – we attack with a word, it takes pages to defend yourself.”