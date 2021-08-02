GB men's pursuit 'held it together, just about' as they squeeze through with gold and silver still on the table
Great Britain qualified fourth, the last spot that can compete for gold and silver, yet face a tough test against Denmark
By Jonny Long
Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad squeezed through the qualifying round with an outside shot at gold and silver still a possibility, but with the fastest team of the Games so far, Denmark, standing in their way in tomorrow's heats.
Denmark, resplendent in aerodynamic shin plasters, set the fastest time in qualifying, a new Olympic record of 3:45.014, the first and fourth seeds facing off, while the winner second and third place, Italy and New Zealand, will take the other slot in the gold medal race.
"In our quick debrief between getting off the track and coming here, we weren’t in the place we wanted to be there," Ed Clancy said at the finish of GB's performance.
"This track is quick and it’s at a bit of altitude but not enough to affect physical performance so much."
>>> Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling day one: Records smashed in both team pursuits despite shock crash, and cycling gold for China
While Italy was the first to break the Olympic record set by the British squad in Rio, it didn't stand for long as the world record-breaking Danish outfit took to the track and eclipsed the best time seen at an Olympic Games. Clancy, however, is surprised more teams didn't go faster than his country's previous best time.
"We weren’t surprised at all to be honest. We were fully prepared for everyone to be quick, perhaps four or five teams to break the world record," he said.
"If anything, I was sort of surprised that more teams weren't going quicker, including ourselves to be fair."
After GB went down to three men with five laps to go, riders two and three behind Ethan Hayter were gapped in the last lap, with Clancy saying the quartet just about managed to hold it all together.
"That was me, losing the wheel," Clancy said. "Someone’s got to go [the] full distance, and someone’s got to start as well.
"We train for this sort of stuff but it’s a bit like a house of cards, as soon as one thing falls down, it all collapses in. We sort of held it together there, just about."
Tomorrow's heats will be followed by the finals on Wednesday, with those not in the gold medal race being sorted by fastest times, and the two quickest going into the bronze medal race.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Snapped Australian handlebar was produced by Bastion and has been removed from website, source claims
Cycling Weekly understands that the handlebar was supplied by Bastion, whose base bar is no longer on the website
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
Five of the biggest transfer rumours in the men's peloton
Some big names could be in different kit for the 2022 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling day one: Records smashed in both team pursuits despite shock crash, and cycling gold for China
The first day of action on the track in Japan
By Jonny Long •
-
Australian track rider crashes after handlebars snap off during team pursuit qualifiers
The incident occurred during the men's team pursuit qualification round
By Jonny Long •
-
Team sprint: Everything you need to know about the track discipline at the Tokyo 2020 Games
The event, which sees two teams go head-to-head, is always a thrilling spectacle during the Olympics
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics track cycling LIVE: Follow live updates from day one in Izu Velodrome
Team pursuit and team sprint competitions kick off on the opening day of track cycling action
By Richard Windsor •
-
Team GB smash Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX racing finals, as Beth Shriever takes gold and Kye Whyte silver
Huge performances to add to GB’s cycling medal tally
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'Otherwise I won't be able to sleep for a week': Ganna and Küng miss out on Olympic medals by slimmest of margins
The world and European champions miss out by a matter of seconds over 44km course
By Jonny Long •
-
German coach apologises for racist remarks made during time trial at Tokyo Olympics
The sports director could be heard on TV coverage shouting the remarks
By Jonny Long •
-
'It was a difficult road to get here': Tom Dumoulin marks return to cycling with Olympics silver
'He took a deep dive and chose Tokyo as a trigger to push that career forward'
By Jonny Long •