Geraint Thomas has bike stolen during training ride, later recovered by police
The Welshman had stopped at a cafe on the French Riviera when his bike was nicked
By Jonny Long
Geraint Thomas has had his bike stolen during a training ride.
The Welshman is currently getting back to training after six weeks off the bike, the combination of his regular off-season holiday and the recovery period after an operation on his shoulder, and so is back in Monaco where he lives with his family.
The 35-year-old had stopped in Menton, a town on the French Riviera, for a coffee when someone stole his Ineos-issued Dogma F.
"Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike. Now in an Uber home," Thomas said, taking a disgruntled selfie from inside the taxi.
>>> Geraint Thomas: 'I had the best run into the Tour I've had, it's not like I've suddenly become a crap rider'
Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike 🤦♂️ Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind pic.twitter.com/ipBfMIJ9nFNovember 14, 2021
Thomas hopes his bike is distinctive enough that it could be recovered, just as the Italian track team's two dozen stolen bikes were a few weeks ago, discovered during a drugs raid in Romania.
"It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random mismatched wheels and in need of a wash. One of a kind," he said.
Possibly the biggest inconvenience for Thomas, who should have no problem getting a replacement machine from Pinarello, is the fact he hadn't uploaded his first week of training rides to TrainingPeaks from his Garmin.
"Plus I haven’t downloaded my Garmin this week If it ain’t on TrainingPeaks it didn’t happen, right?"
In a recent interview with Cycling Weekly, Thomas said he's planning on shaking up his 2022 schedule to keep things fresh, hoping to potentially contest either the Ardennes or cobbled Classics, yet still undecided on which Grand Tours he will ride.
"Once I've seen everything, the three Grand Tour routes, the Ardennes could be something or the cobbled Classics...a few different things that I could potentially go for, I wouldn't mind doing something slightly different," Thomas said.
"Even if I did do the Tour again I think the run into it could be different, do a few different races. Just mix it up a bit because I've done the same sort of programme, year in, year out now for the majority of my career, so it'd be nice to just change it up a bit."
Update:
Look what showed up!! Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s @gtcc_ pod 🤣 Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help 👮♂️👌 All’s well that ends well pic.twitter.com/qW5x8qXnbtNovember 14, 2021
Thomas later posted a photo showing three police officers at his door with his bike.
"Look what showed up!" Thomas said. "Boy have I got a good story for you on next week’s pod. Big thanks to the Menton Police for their help. All’s well that ends well."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Johan Bruyneel: 'Lance Armstrong was the perfect target to be sacrificed' to clean up cycling
The former rider and team boss says in his era the choice was 'either you adapt and you dope yourself, or you disappear'
By Jonny Long •
-
Zoe Bäckstedt wins opening junior cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor
The Brit followed up her European cyclocross title with victory in the Czech Republic
By Jonny Long •
-
Geraint Thomas set to sign new deal with Ineos Grenadiers despite 'tough' negotiations
The Welshman's current contract runs out at the end of 2021
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Five of the biggest transfer rumours in the men's peloton
Some big names could be in different kit for the 2022 season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Geraint Thomas abandons Tokyo Olympics road race
Team GB down to just three riders in the men’s event
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo Olympics: Geraint Thomas hoping for redemption after crashing out of medals in Rio
The Welshman was in the leading group in 2016 when he crashed on the final corner of a descent
By Alex Ballinger •
-
British cycling and its biggest riders taking on the Government is a major deal
Britons can only spend three months within any six month period in an EU country
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Geraint Thomas’s contract ends this year, but Ineos say they are keen to keep former Tour de France winner
The 2021 season marks a turning point in the history of Ineos Grenadiers.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder after crashing on ice during training ride
The Welshman crashed on some ice while out training with team-mates
By Jonny Long •
-
Meet the 12-year-old who rode 36 hours on Zwift alongside Geraint Thomas
Three days in the saddle with a Tour de France winner? No sweat
By Alex Ballinger •