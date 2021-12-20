Geraint Thomas signs new contract with Ineos Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas has insisted that he wants to "keep winning" himself after his contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers until 2023 was announced this afternoon.

The 2018 Tour de France winner has been in protracted negotiations with the team, with whom he has been with since its inception in 2010. Speaking about the talks back in October, he said it was "hard", and that he "had to separate the emotional and the business side of things".

The extension means that the 35-year old will have been with the British squad for 14 years at the end of this contract, taking him to 37, which may well be the end of his career.

During his time with Ineos Grenadiers/Team Sky, as well as winning three stages and the GC the Tour, he has won Paris-Nice, the Critérium du Dauphiné and the Tour de Romandie. He has also proved himself as an incredibly valuable super-domestique, helping Chris Froome to four Tour victories.

In a team press release, Thomas said: "I’m still super motivated to work hard and train hard. That’s what I love doing. I still really enjoy riding my bike, pushing myself. When you can see the finish line of your professional sporting career, you want to make the most of it every day and make it all count.

"Obviously I had a tough end to 2021 but up until the crash at the Tour, I was in the best shape I’d been. I’m still very motivated to perform in the biggest races. I’ll probably look at doing the Ardennes which I’ve never done properly. That’s exciting and new, and hopefully then go on the Tour to play a big role there."

His re-signing means that Ineos Grenadiers will have four grand tour winners at the team in Thomas, Tao Geoghegan-Hart, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz, alongside a host of other leaders.

Thomas continued: "I’m super excited about the last few years of my career with the team. It’s going to be fun - that’s the main thing. People keep asking me what my role will be and obviously I want to keep winning myself, but being a part of a winning team and having fun with some of my best mates is as important - and to do that I’ll need to be at my best."

The team have signed five riders aged 22 and under for the next season, bringing the total number to seven. Thomas said that the vibe feels "different" with "lots of young, new guys and fresh faces".

Ineos Grenadiers' deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth spoke about the Welshman's ability to mentor young riders in the press release, something he will surely be expected to continue.

Ellingworth said: "G has been with us since the start. He’s won the biggest races, mentored younger riders, been a brilliant ambassador for the sport and, throughout, helped to inspire countless people to get on their bikes.

"We know - and he knows - that there is still more to come. He is hungry for more success at the highest level. Next season is going to be a real fight. The competition is stronger than ever. We are going all in as a team and G is going to be a big part of that for us."