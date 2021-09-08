Gino Mäder gives £4000 to charity after pledging to donate for every rider he beat in Vuelta a España
The Swiss rider opted to take on his own charity challenge during the Spanish Grand Tour, before he went on to an unexpectedly great result
Gino Mäder completed an astonishing display at the recent Vuelta a España, after he pledged to donate money to charity for each rider he beat at the race.
The Swiss rider has confirmed he will be donating €4529 (£3889.69).
Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) finished a surprising fifth overall as well as taking the best young rider's jersey, which he took off Egan Bernal on the penultimate day of racing.
The 24-year-old asked his fans on Twitter to suggest charities that he should donate to, with the most liked tweet deciding the organisation that would benefit.
>>> 'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta
On the final day of the Vuelta, Mäder decided that he would pay €10 for every rider he beat in the general classification, as well as €1 for every rider he beat on each stage.
He Tweeted after the race saying: "The Vuelta is done and dusted, it was a great experience and a race I’ll remember for a long long time! After going through all the comments, I found that Just Diggit was the most liked comment!
"As said in my previous tweet I’ll add €10 for every rider in GC too! Donation of €4529 will be done today! Thanks to all of you who supported me throughout this Vuelta! Recover and up we go to the next!"
As said in my previous tweet I’ll add 10 Euros for every rider in GC too! (1370)Donation of 4529 Euros will be done today!Thanks to all of you who supported me throughout this Vuelta! Recover and up we go to the next! 😴September 7, 2021
The charity, Just Diggit is an Amsterdam-based organisation that aims to cool down the planet by restoring Africa's green spaces over the next 10 years.
It has already restored 60,000 hectares and Mäder's donation will likely go some way to help them continue their vital work to save the planet from climate change.
The charity replied to Mäder's Tweet thanking him: "That's amazing, Gino! Congratulations on this outstanding performance and thank you for supporting us and our mission to cool down the planet. Together we can make the earth green and cool again!"
That's amazing, Gino! Congratulations on this outstanding performance and thank you for supporting us and our mission to cool down the planet. Together we can make the earth green and cool again! 💚🌱September 7, 2021
Mäder has had an extremely successful season with Bahrain Victorious. Not only helping Jack Haig to a podium at the Vuelta and fifth overall himself, as well as the team classification, but he has also taken multiple top 10s and wins.
He burst onto the scene this season after he was pipped to a stage win by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in Paris-Nice. The Swiss climber put that behind him and pulled off a stage win at the Giro d'Italia as well as wearing the blue mountain's jersey before abandoning due to injury.
He also won the final stage of the Tour de Suisse where he out-sprinted Canadian star Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) from a late breakaway.
He is next due to race on Sunday, September 12 for his nation in the European Championships road race in the Trentino region of Italy.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Islabikes eJanis e-bike review
A lightweight easy-to-use ebike with style and simplicity
By Maria David •
-
Ribble-Weldtite reveal mechanical hindered their performance in Tour of Britain team time trial
The British Continental outfit had been targeting podium finish in the face of WorldTour opposition, but things went wrong early in their run
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'I tried to convince him to continue': Miguel Ángel López's team-mate speaks out after his leader abandoned the Vuelta
Imanol Erviti told López that he would regret it if he abandoned the race the way he did
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 21 of the Vuelta a España 2021
The final talking points from the 2021 Vuelta a España
By Richard Windsor •
-
Primož Roglič seals Vuelta a España 2021 title with victory in final time trial
The Slovenian secured his third consecutive Vuelta win with his fourth stage victory of this year's race
By Richard Windsor •
-
Matej Mohorič rides to brilliant stage seven victory as Sonny Colbrelli wins Benelux Tour
A final stage and general classification one-two for Bahrain Victorious
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Cort makes it three as Matthews misses out once again on a faster day than the peloton would have liked
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage 17 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Roglič moves a huge step closer to win number three, Bernal's brave efforts prove in vain, and Eiking drops from first to 11th
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mikel Landa admits he was lacking confidence heading into first mountain finish at Vuelta a España
It was the Spanish climber's team that controlled much of the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'Losing the jersey is actually good for us': Primož Roglič content to cede Vuelta a España lead on stage three
Breakaway victor Rein Taaramäe moved into the overall lead as defending champion slips to third
By Richard Windsor •