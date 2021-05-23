Giro d'Italia stage 15 momentarily neutralised due to big crash
Emanuel Buchmann was one of a number of riders forced to abandon
By Jonny Long
Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia has been momentarily neutralised after a huge crash in the peloton.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann was forced to abandon, as was Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden.
Television cameras missed the crash, which occurred within the opening 5km of the stage, before flicking to the front of the race with motorbikes trying to stop riders who were attacking off the front of the bunch in order to neutralise the stage.
The race had to be neutralised due to too many ambulances and medical staff being occupied by the large crash, meaning there wouldn't be enough medical personnel available if another incident occurred as the race went up the road.
The race was stopped to allow the ambulance to take care of the riders. As far as our team is concerned, nobody was involved in the crash. pic.twitter.com/yddYDI2c1NMay 23, 2021
Buchmann could be seen receiving medical attention, while Van Emden and Natneal Berhane (Cofidis) looked to be in pain sitting on the road.
Riders came to halt for around 20 minutes before starting to ride again.
EF Education-Nippo's Ruben Guerreiro continued after being involved in the crash, but also soon abandoned.
Ineos' Salvatore Puccio was also caught up, but able to continue, while three Astana riders who came down all thankfully got back on their bikes too.
More to follow...
-
-
Strava shows just how tough the final metres of Giro d'Italia's Monte Zoncolan really were
Riders set blistering new best times up the tough Zoncolan climb
By Jonny Long •
-
Remco Evenepoel's form 'is not what he had hoped for' but will still aim for top 10 at Giro d'Italia
Remco Evenepoel declares himself out of the GC race but will continue to fight for a good placing
By Jonny Long •
-
Strava shows just how tough the final metres of Giro d'Italia's Monte Zoncolan really were
Riders set blistering new best times up the tough Zoncolan climb
By Jonny Long •
-
Remco Evenepoel's form 'is not what he had hoped for' but will still aim for top 10 at Giro d'Italia
Remco Evenepoel declares himself out of the GC race but will continue to fight for a good placing
By Jonny Long •
-
Egan Bernal 'doesn't need to attack on every Giro d'Italia mountain stage' as he strengthens hold on maglia rosa atop Monte Zoncolan
Egan Bernal extended his lead in the maglia rosa on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal looks unstoppable, Yates on the attack, and a new Italian hero
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Egan Bernal extends GC lead with help from Simon Yates on Monte Zoncolan stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Lorenzo Fortunato took a huge stage win for himself and EOLO-Kometa as Yates and Bernal rode away from the other GC contenders
By Jonny Long •
-
Simon Yates hints at problems in first week of Giro d’Italia 2021
The Brit launched his first attack of the race on Monte Zoncolan, moving up to second overall
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2021 after stage 14?
The latest retirements from this year's race
By Alex Ballinger •