Giro d'Italia stage 15 momentarily neutralised due to big crash

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia has been momentarily neutralised after a huge crash in the peloton.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann was forced to abandon, as was Jumbo-Visma's Jos van Emden.

Television cameras missed the crash, which occurred within the opening 5km of the stage, before flicking to the front of the race with motorbikes trying to stop riders who were attacking off the front of the bunch in order to neutralise the stage.

The race had to be neutralised due to too many ambulances and medical staff being occupied by the large crash, meaning there wouldn't be enough medical personnel available if another incident occurred as the race went up the road.

The race was stopped to allow the ambulance to take care of the riders. As far as our team is concerned, nobody was involved in the crash.

Buchmann could be seen receiving medical attention, while Van Emden and Natneal Berhane (Cofidis) looked to be in pain sitting on the road.

Riders came to halt for around 20 minutes before starting to ride again.

EF Education-Nippo's Ruben Guerreiro continued after being involved in the crash, but also soon abandoned.

Ineos' Salvatore Puccio was also caught up, but able to continue, while three Astana riders who came down all thankfully got back on their bikes too.

