Glasgow needs you: UCI World Championships seek volunteers for 2023
The event, scheduled for August 2023, will be the largest cycling world championships in history.
Organisers of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships are urging people to apply to volunteer for next year’s event in Glasgow, Scotland.
Around 4,000 volunteers are being sought to assist in carrying out the championships. Responsibilities vary from processing accreditations, managing transport and accommodation and marshalling spectators throughout the event.
“We’re looking for people to help us show the world the best of Scottish hospitality,” the race organisers wrote. “Volunteers will be the heart and soul of this event, creating an atmosphere like no other for everyone involved.”
The championships will welcome over 8,000 athletes competing across 13 cycling disciplines over two weeks in what will be the largest worlds to date. Almost all the different types of cycling will be taking place in Scotland next summer, from the road to the track.
Judy Murray, tennis coach and ambassador for the championships, has urged people to put their name down to help out.
“I think it will be fabulous,” Murray said. “We all know that Scottish sport, at grassroots level, has relied forever on a volunteer workforce. So having a great big global showcase event like this for something like cycling is such a great story and such a great opportunity for people to get involved - in whatever way they want to so they can be a part of something like this.
“You create a massive network of volunteers. There are volunteers in every sports club in the country, whether they are cyclists or not, who will get a huge buzz out of being a part of something like this. You create friendship networks as well.”
As part of our Year of the Volunteer campaign, Cycling Weekly has teamed up with British Cycling and Cycling Time Trials in a bid to get more people to support their local cycling scenes.
Applications to volunteer at the 2023 UCI World Championships in Glasgow are open now and will close in October. A selection process will then follow, with role offers made in March 2023 and training conducted in June.
In order to volunteer, applicants must be 16 years or older as of 1 July 2023, and available to work six shifts between 24 July and 15 August 2023.
To apply, visit the event’s official website here.
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and will always choose to suffer on double-figure gradients than take it easy on the flat.
