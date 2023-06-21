Glasgow World Championships threatened with disruption from strikes
GMB union in the midst of a pay dispute with local councils
The smooth running of Glasgow World Championships is under threat from striking local authority workers this August.
The GMB union of local council employees is to ballot its members working in parking and at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow, which is due to host the track events for the World Championships, on strike action in an ongoing pay dispute with councils across Scotland.
Now, a union leader has said that action could coincide with the Glasgow World Championships due to be held between 3 and 13 of August.
The Union anticipates that strike action would lead to cars blocking streets and velodrome racing being unable to go ahead.
While much of the racing will take place in Glasgow it reaches out to areas as far away as Edinburgh and Loch Lomond.
Over a million spectators are expected to descend on Scotland and the event is estimated to boost the economy by £67m.
However, GMB has been in a dispute with councils after 94% of its members rejected an offer of a 5% pay increase last month. The union represents a raft of local authority workers including everything from cleaning, catering to janitorial staff as well as the parking and velodrome staff.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said the offer amounted to “a pay cut during the cost-of-living crisis whilst council leaders want to parade around during the World Cycling Championships”.
He added: “If councillors want to bring a first-class event to the city, they can’t give our members a second-class pay offer.
“They need to get on their bike and ask Scottish ministers for support to deliver a pay offer that values frontline council workers.
“Despite 94% of our members resoundingly rejecting the pay offer, [Scottish local authority body] Cosla have made little attempt to continue negotiations and council leaders are refusing to ask for Scottish Government intervention.”
He said without the Scottish government’s intervention and an increased pay offer strike action was “inevitable”.
He added: “Any disruption to this global event will only further highlight the importance of the local government workforce.”
Both Cosla and the Glasgow World Championships have been approached for comment.
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
