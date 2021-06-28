Here are all the riders that have been fined in the Tour de France 2021

The Tour de France peloton not only have to contend with the parcours, the weather and the occasional fan who gets too close to them, but they have to complete each stage mindful of the rules.

Any breaches that are spotted can be punished by the race commissaires who can dish out fines to the respective rider and teams, and in the most severe cases even disqualify riders.

Typically, fines are given out for drafting a vehicle, inappropriate or dangerous riding such as in a sprint, unauthorised fuelling in the final 20km or for littering in an undesignated area.

The latter issue is a current hot topic given the UCI's updated rules on the topic, and many riders will be hoping that they don't fall foul of them, however much they disagree with the new laws.

Fines are not limited to riders, though. Entire teams can be punished, and the most common person to be fined is often a team's sports director.

Last autumn, when the Tour took place two months later than planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jumbo-Visma were fined a combined total of 8,500CHF (around £7,200) for a number of offences.

All fines are in Swiss francs, and the Dutch team received three lots of 2000CHF cheques to pay: one each to Tom Dumoulin and Tony Martin for sporting rainbow bands on their time trial skin suits, and one to the team's DS Merijn Zeeman for improper behaviour towards a UCI official.

Lotto-Soudal and Trek-Segafredo didn't cause any infractions at the 2020 race, the only two teams to escape any punishment.

2021's edition of the race got underway in Brest on June 26, and we will update this page that details who has been fined in the race after every stage.

Stage one

Didier Rous (sports director, B&B Hotels) - non-compliance with the instructions of the marshals, 200CHF

Stage two

Luke Roberts (sports director, Team DSM) - unidentified rider urinating in public, 200CHF

Matt White (sports director, Team BikeExchange) - unidentified rider urinating in public, 200CHF

Enrico Poitschke (sports director, Bora-hansgrohe) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone at KM121, 500CHF

Enrico Poitschke (sports director, Bora-Hansgrohe) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone at KM140, 500CHF