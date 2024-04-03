I ditched my cycling computer - now I listen to the birds sing when I ride

My reasons for riding have shifted and I don't care to pore over the data anymore

Image for I ditched my cycling computer - now I listen to the birds sing when I ride
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items and share the personal connection they have with them. In this case, it is a break-up letter, addressed to the author's cycling computer. 

It's time we had a heart-to-heart. You and I have been through a lot together - countless miles, endless data streams, and a shared obsession with numbers that once fuelled my every pedal stroke. But as I sit here, reflecting on our journey, it's become clear that we've grown apart, dear cycling computer. Our relationship, once so tightly intertwined, has evolved into something different, something I can no longer ignore.

