'I don't have any regrets' - Meet the former British champion in the French squad at the Paris Olympics

Oscar Nilsson-Julien is a reserve at the Games, with his eyes on LA in 2028

A portrait of Oscar Nilsson Julien
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

In the two years since he won the British national Omnium title, Oscar Nilsson-Julien has moved to France, switched racing nationality, and earned his spot in the country's track cycling squad for the Paris Olympics

"It's been incredible," he tells Cycling Weekly inside the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome. "We've got probably the best accommodation possible, in a castle. We've got great cooks, nutritionists. I don't think I've ever eaten so well. And we've got massive gardens. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸