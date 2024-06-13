Herne Hill Velodrome expecting 'smashfest' as UCI track event returns

GB athletes set to go up against local riders at South London Grand Prix this week

Three track riders a Herne Hill Velodrome
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

International track racing returns to the Herne Hill Velodrome in South London today, with the organisers expecting a "smashfest" between world-class and local riders. 

The South London Grand Prix, now in its second year, is a UCI-registered event held on the 450m concrete track, and has as such gathered an impressive start list. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸