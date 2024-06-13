Herne Hill Velodrome expecting 'smashfest' as UCI track event returns
GB athletes set to go up against local riders at South London Grand Prix this week
International track racing returns to the Herne Hill Velodrome in South London today, with the organisers expecting a "smashfest" between world-class and local riders.
The South London Grand Prix, now in its second year, is a UCI-registered event held on the 450m concrete track, and has as such gathered an impressive start list.
Among those set to compete are WorldTour-bound junior rider Cat Ferguson, three-time national sprint champion Harry Ledingham-Horn, and elite-level GB athletes Will Perrett and Rhys Britton. Five of the nine women's sprinters on the start list are also currently in the GB squad.
"We're building on the success that we had last year," event organiser Iain Cook told Cycling Weekly. "The fields look really good, with a few more countries represented, which is nice. We've got riders coming from North and South America, and Europe."
In total, there will be 12 different nationalities represented at the event, the majority of competitors being British.
The events, which include the Madison, Omnium and Keirin, begin this Thursday and Friday around 3pm, with the evening sessions taking place after 6pm.
A post shared by HHV • Cycling • London (@hernehillvelodrome)
A photo posted by on
"It worked well last year, people had a great time, and it felt really in keeping with the venue," Cook said. "The men's endurance was a bit of a smashfest from start to finish, so we're hoping for the same again. I think we had three or four people take a lap in the Omnium last year, and it's a 450m outdoor track. It's a bigger deal.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"The sprinters smashed the flying 200m record for the track by three or four tenths [of a second] last year."
The event Cook is most looking forward to, however, is the "chase race", which he described as a "track league, local-level special".
"It's 500m and some of the slower riders get a head start. It's 12 people going as fast as they can for just over a lap, with everyone having an equal chance of winning, regardless of their natural ability. Last year it was almost a big photo finish with everyone in the race."
Tickets for the South London Grand Prix are available from the event's website, priced at £6 a day for children and £14 for adults. There are also deals for those wishing to go to both days: £10 for children and £25 for adults.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
