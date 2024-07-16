‘I get so many messages from women saying thank you for thinking of us’: Building a cycling clothing brand for sizes 6 to 20

Emmie Harrison-West chats to Claire Goodman, founder of size-inclusive, technical clothing brand Petrichor Projects - and agrees that the industry has a long ride ahead to equality.

Claire Goodman portrait
Claire Goodman launched a size inclusive clothing brand to fill what she saw as a gap in the market
(Image credit: Claire Goodman)
Our bodies change over our lifetime - whether we consider ourselves to be cyclists, or not. Women’s bodies especially.

Age, pregnancy, the menopause, and stress can all play a part in the transformation of our body over time. Except, while our bodies fluctuate, you could argue that cycling clothes do not - and have not. Even in a saturated market, it often remains the same strict uniform, with little leeway on sizing, comfort, and accessibility.

Emmie Harrison-West
Freelance journalist

Emmie Harrison-West is a freelance journalist, editor and award-winning beer writer. You can find her cursing Edinburgh's cycle lanes on the way to the pub, or as @emmieehw on X.

