Iconic US bike brand pauses new releases as staff face layoffs

GT Bicycles has also said goodbye to sponsored athletes

GT Bicycles logo black on yellow
(Image credit: GT Bicycles)
James Shrubsall
By
published

Iconic US brand GT Bicycles has paused new product releases while it sets about downsizing its workforce and considers its future.

There will be staff layoffs made before the end of the year, company director Jason Schiers told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (BRAIN), but it would continue to trade in 2025.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-ed