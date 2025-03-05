'In cycling everything is much worse' – OnlyFans-funded handlebar designers on the criticism they receive in 'male-dominated' industry

Sabrina Fischer says criticism and abuse she receives online is partly due to being a woman in business

FLITEDECK
(Image credit: FLITE GmbH )
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Sabrina Fischer, one of the designers of the FLITEDECK handlebar, believes the criticism and abuse that she receives online is because she is a woman in the “male-dominated” cycling industry.

Fischer collaborated on the new invention with her partner, Matthias Huber, and the couple say that they have already received pre-orders from "basically every continent".

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

