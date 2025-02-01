Game-changing handlebar funded by OnlyFans set to go on pre-order
The founders of the FLITEDECK are said to already be working with a high-profile bike brand
A brand new handlebar invention with a unique funding method is to be available for pre-order this weekend.
The FLITEDECK - largely funded by an OnlyFans account run by its co-founders, Sabrina Fischer and Matthias Huber - contains a built-in computer which was designed with the aim of making your handlebars both more aero, and better to look at. Users will no longer need a standard cycling computer due to the functionality of the new device that the German couple have designed.
Writing on LinkedIn, Fischer said she "a woman ready to turn the cycling industry a little bit upside down".
"Exactly 4 years ago, we filed the patent for this innovation - laying the very first foundation for what is now becoming reality. Since then, we’ve worked relentlessly to bring FLITEDECK to life, fully self-funded, driven by our vision to redefine what cycling feels like.
"And now, with just hours to go, the excitement (and nerves!) are rising by the minute. But most of all, we’re beyond thrilled to finally kick off serial development and take cycling to the next level. Because… The ride deserves more. More integration, more safety, more performance – and an experience that’s seamless, intuitive, and built for the future."
The couple previously told Cycling Weekly that they opted to use OnlyFans to fund their project after facing "inefficient processes" filled with "bureaucracy" while searching for potential investment.
"It was basically because it was quite impossible to get external funding from investors," Fischer explained. "We are both open minded people, and I have no problem showing more of me, including more spicy content. So we thought about it and then thought why not, let’s just give it a try. And it was in such high demand from my community that it just went up like that."
She added: "Everybody's hating on those girls making millions on OnlyFans and asking how on earth are they doing it. But it's my life, it's our life and at the end, if it works, why not? I'm doing nothing illegal so why not."
The FLITEDECK is set to be available for pre-order at midnight (CET) on Saturday.
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
