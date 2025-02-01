Game-changing handlebar funded by OnlyFans set to go on pre-order

The founders of the FLITEDECK are said to already be working with a high-profile bike brand

FLITEDECK
(Image credit: FLITE GmbH )
Tom Thewlis
By
published

A brand new handlebar invention with a unique funding method is to be available for pre-order this weekend.

The FLITEDECK - largely funded by an OnlyFans account run by its co-founders, Sabrina Fischer and Matthias Huber - contains a built-in computer which was designed with the aim of making your handlebars both more aero, and better to look at. Users will no longer need a standard cycling computer due to the functionality of the new device that the German couple have designed.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸