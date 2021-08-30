Ineos Grenadiers reveal line-up for 2021 Tour of Britain
Two home riders feature in the British team's squad
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their line-up for the 2021 Tour of Britain, which starts on Sunday September 5.
Two home riders feature in the British team's squad, including former third place overall finisher Owain Doull and the recent Tour of Norway winner Ethan Hayter.
There's an abundance of experience joining them in the six-man line-up, including two former world champions and a Grand Tour podium finisher.
Double time trial world champion Rohan Dennis will ride the eight-day stage race, potentially one of his last for the team if a rumoured move to Jumbo-Visma is confirmed for 2022.
He'll be joined by fellow Australian Richie Porte who, like Dennis, returns to racing for the first time since the Olympic Games time trial in Tokyo in early August. Porte makes his second appearance at the Tour of Britain, having ridden only once in his career so far back in 2010.
Former road race world champion Michał Kwiatkowski is also part of the squad. The Pole has been in action at his home race, the Tour of Poland, since competing in the Tour de France and the Olympics road race, but returns to action at the Tour of Britain where he won a stage and led the race for two days in 2014.
The final rider completing the six-man line-up is 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez, riding his second season for Ineos after joining in 2020.
Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, have struggled for overall wins in the Tour of Britain, having taken just one win through Bradley Wiggins in 2013 since the team's formation in 2010.
The Tour of Britain returns after a one-year hiatus, with organiser Sweetspot forced to cancel the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2021 route features two stages in Wales and two stages in Scotland with the remainder in England. There's a mix of stages to shake up the overall classification, including a team time trial and one summit finish.
Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2021 Tour of Britain
Rohan Dennis
Owan Doull
Ethan Hayter
Michał Kwiatkowski
Richie Porte
Carlos Rodriguez
