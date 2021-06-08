Ineos Grenadiers will continue to ride Pinarello bikes after new contract extension
The British WorldTour squad have been on Pinarello bikes since their founding in 2010
Ineos Grenadiers will continue to ride Pinarello bikes after signing a new contract extension with the Italian bike builder.
British WorldTour squad Ineos have been riding Pinarello since their founding back in 2010, as the team have now signed a new contract that will take them beyond 15 years in partnership.
Ineos, a team bucking the trend in the WorldTour by sticking with rim brakes over disc, have won 393 times on Pinarello bikes, including seven Tour de France victories and more recently the 2021 Giro d’Italia with Egan Bernal .
Team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “We have been racing on Pinarello bikes since our inception and it has always been a partnership grounded in a shared love of racing and innovation.
“Pinarello is a company with a unique place in our sport. They have a deep respect for the heritage of cycling, but they combine it with a desire to remain at the cutting edge of technology and engineering.
“The sport has changed a lot over the years and Fausto and the team have been a big part of our journey for over a decade supporting the team with the very best in bike technology. We have experienced a lot but it still feels as exciting now as when we first started out, and we are proud to continue racing together for many years to come.”
Ineos have ridden six versions of Pinarello’s iconic Dogma frame, along with the Bolide time trial bike and innovative cobbled Classics frames the K8 and K10, which feature suspension technology.
>>> Is this the new Pinarello Dogma F14? Unreleased bike spotted at the Giro d’Italia
Fausto Pinarello said: “The Ineos Grenadiers are world-class bike racers, who love racing. They continue to push for excellence in everything they do. This dedication, professionalism and joy of racing is what enables the riders to race like they do and achieve the results we see at the world’s biggest races, aboard our bikes.
“At Pinarello we have strived to constantly develop our flagship race bike to keep the Ineos Grenadiers at the head of the peloton. That commitment to having the best-possible equipment started with the Dogma 60.1, right through to the Dogma F12 of recent years. The same evolution has followed in the cobbled classics and also in our time trial bikes. To see Filippo Ganna take the team’s 50th Grand Tour stage victory in Milan on the Bolide Evo was yet another proud moment for everyone at Pinarello.”
