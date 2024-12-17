'It's a dog-eat-dog world': Inside the British racing scene's fight for sponsors

How much money do teams need? How do they find sponsors? And is it really tougher today than before? We asked those who are always on the hunt

Toby Barnes competing for Spectra Racing in Dudley
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in Features

“I have mine and then you have yours, don’t you?” says Josh Hand. The owner of British elite squad Spectra Racing p/b DAS is comparing strategies for finding sponsors with his team manager, Gina Ball. “Yours tend to be more successful,” he admits. “I tend to use LinkedIn as a huge research platform, and then it comes down to essentially cold emailing.”

Hand then looks across to Ball, and passes her the proverbial microphone. “The last few sponsors that I’ve brought in,” she starts, “I’ve genuinely just DMed them on Instagram through the team account, and it’s fallen to the right person at exactly the right time.” It’s a point that’s so important, she repeats it again for emphasis: “It’s just finding the right person at the right time.”

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1