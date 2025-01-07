I’ve had a rotten 2025 and we’re only a week in - but - it’s made me determined to get back on my bike

When I stop coughing, it will be time to kick on with riding this year

a cyclist riding along countryside road on foggy autumn day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews.

It has been a rough year for me so far. I have had proper-full-blown-bedbound-flu, which has taken me out of action almost completely. I haven’t left my house much, and when I have, it has been a slow shuffle, with much coughing. It is not the blazing start to the year many envisage. I’ve also gone through a breakup, so the year could really do with an improvement soon.

