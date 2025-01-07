I’ve had a rotten 2025 and we’re only a week in - but - it’s made me determined to get back on my bike

Adam Becket Social Links Navigation News editor News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

It has been a rough year for me so far. I have had proper-full-blown-bedbound-flu, which has taken me out of action almost completely. I haven’t left my house much, and when I have, it has been a slow shuffle, with much coughing. It is not the blazing start to the year many envisage. I’ve also gone through a breakup, so the year could really do with an improvement soon.

It’s a weird feeling when your leg muscles - parts of you that you know intimately, know the shape of - begin to change because you haven’t used them. I’ve only been off the bike for three weeks, but I’m convinced I can see a change. Whether physiological or psychological, it’s hard to adjust to that loss of definition, but also I exist knowing that I was capable of cycling a lot before, and can be again. It’s just going to be difficult to get started, knowing that I’m not where I was or where I want to be.

Cycling - and running - are two of my main coping mechanisms when life doesn’t quite go to plan, my routes to feeling better about myself when confidence doesn’t come naturally. When they’re unavailable to me, things become even harder. Especially when all I’m waiting on is my own health, something that can’t be rushed. Wishing to be well won’t make recovery any quicker. I’ve just got to wait to stop coughing, and then I can get back on my bike.

My enforced time away from cycling has given me a fresh desire to get back out there, however, when I’m fit to do so. Even in these times of cold temperatures, there would be nothing better right now than getting out on two wheels, exploring the countryside, and getting out of my head, a landscape I’m reasonably bored of now.

As a result, I’ve been planning trips and adventures. I’m aiming to take part in the 144km Tour of Flanders sportive in March, and will also ride the 106km Etape Loch Ness at the end of April. To get there, I’ve got to be in reasonably good shape, a prospect which seems a long way right now, with my 0km of riding this side of Christmas, and my lungs in tatters. However, I am looking forward to the challenge, and starting from this point can only be a good thing.

Being off the bike has also made me realise how much I really enjoy it. Last week I spoke of my goal of having no big number goals for 2025, and already I just want to be out there cruising, getting through the kilometres, and having fun with my friends.

I was intrigued by the idea that just 30 minutes of cycling a day is equivalent to 10,000 steps, and perhaps this will be my start. Little and often, just getting out there, and sooner than I think, I’ll be back cycling as usual. My flu and rough start to 2025 might pale into comparison compared to other challenges, but it seems like a fairly big mountain for me to climb now. Hopefully, once I can exercise, cycling will cure all, as it always does.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This piece is part of The Leadout, the offering of newsletters from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.