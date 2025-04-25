The sun's out and so am I: why there's no shame in being a fair-weather bike rider

Let's be honest, rain and riding bikes don't mix well – there's nothing wrong with waiting for the sun

James and Steve Shrubsall take on the Rebellion way in Norfolk
James Shrubsall rides the Rebellion way in the Spring sunshine
By
By
published

For a few months, the closest I've come to riding my bike has been a toss-up between rearranging my kit drawer and using my bidon as a desktop drinking vessel. During this same period, I've done plenty of writing on the subject, and even plenty of planning; the turning of pedals, however, has been conspicuous by its absence.

However, over the last few weeks no whirlwind holiday romance could match the intensity of my rekindled love affair with bike riding, and the weekly washload has doubled in size to accommodate all the cycling kit getting used. My inner Mamil has been switched back on, and it's turned up to 11.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

