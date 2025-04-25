The sun's out and so am I: why there's no shame in being a fair-weather bike rider

For a few months, the closest I've come to riding my bike has been a toss-up between rearranging my kit drawer and using my bidon as a desktop drinking vessel. During this same period, I've done plenty of writing on the subject, and even plenty of planning; the turning of pedals, however, has been conspicuous by its absence.

However, over the last few weeks no whirlwind holiday romance could match the intensity of my rekindled love affair with bike riding, and the weekly washload has doubled in size to accommodate all the cycling kit getting used. My inner Mamil has been switched back on, and it's turned up to 11.

The reason for this sudden turnaround is probably clear. My name is James, and I'm a fair weather cyclist.

But I don't feel ashamed. And if you too happen to prefer riding under warm, sunny skies, neither should you.

I know cycling is supposed to be All About The Suffering™, but if I wanted to feel wet, cold and miserable, I'd probably rather do the newly-revived ice-bucket trend that my kids are currently challenging their mates to – it'd be over much quicker and at least I could boast about it on social media.

I have the utmost respect for anyone who is able to shrug off the rain and get out

It wasn't always this way. I've done my time, spending long winters training and commuting in all weathers, getting ready for the race season ahead. It's one of the joys of being a British bike racer. Now though, I ride for enjoyment – and my definition of enjoyment does not include squelching my way round a three-hour ride, edging ever-closer to a state of hypothermia.

Whoever coined the phrase 'there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad kit', should frankly be hauled over the coals. That said, they probably weren't a bike rider: any bike rider would know that no amount of money spent on clothing is going to change the fact that a) the weather is, indeed, shite; and b) water is going to be smashing into your face constantly and making you wish you were doing something slightly less insane.

"I'll feel good about it when it's over," is about the best you can do in such circumstances.

If the sun's out, James is out. (Image credit: Andy Jones)

These days, thanks to Zwift, MyWhoosh, Rouvy and others, even if you want to get race-fit, heading out into yet another filthy downpour just isn't necessary.

My brother and colleague Steve is a good example. He detailed his exploits on the indoor trainer this winter, revealing how he emerged from three months of training and racing with a higher FTP than ever. And as for endurance, he went on to ride nearly 600km in 24 hours in his first event. He is, admittedly, a bit of an anomaly.

I ought to say that I have the utmost respect for anyone who is able to shrug off the rain and get out there amongst it. And if you actually derive pleasure from it, all power to you. There is, admittedly, something life affirming about a short ride in the summer rain, but I won't go any further than that.

The only issue with being a fair-weather rider is that riding in the rain and the cold becomes ever-less appealing. Thus, it's a good idea to throw in the odd ride that reminds you that it won't kill you if the mercury is below 17deg C / 60deg F, or if there's a bit of water in the air.

That way, if you turn up at an event such as a challenge ride and it starts to rain, you won't feel an overwhelming urge to dash back to the car and drive home.

But for now, I reserve the right to choose, mostly, to ride in weather that is at least half decent. Have I gone soft? Maybe. Do I always enjoy riding my bike? Definitely.