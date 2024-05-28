Jan Ullrich opens cycling museum 'where new strength grows every day' after battling addiction

German Tour de France winner maintains his positive outlook with new Black Forest installation

Jan Ullrich is to open his own cycling museum this Friday, in his home Black Forest region of Germany.

The former 1997 Tour de France winner has been been hospitalised and attended rehab for drug and alcohol addiction several times over the past decade; Ullrich was also fined for assaulting a female escort and arrested for breaking into a neighbour's property, saying in 2018 that he 'exploded' when his ex-wife said he could not see his children. 

