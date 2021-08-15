João Almeida seals overall victory at the Tour of Poland

João Almeida sealed the overall win at the Tour of Poland, the first stage race victory of his career.

The Portuguese rider beat Bahrain-Victorious' Matej Mohorič by 20 seconds, Ineos' Michał Kwiatkowski a further seven seconds adrift, rounding out the final podium.

EF Education-Nippo's Julius van den Berg won the final stage, having been in the breakaway alongside the rest of the top four on stage seven, Israel Start-Up Nation's Alexis Renard in second, Movistar's Matteo Jorgenson third and Ineos' Gianni Moscon fourth. Deceuninck - Quick-Step's Álvaro José Hodeg was the first of the peloton over the line, just ahead of UAE Team Emirates' Fernando Gaviria.

It's a second stage race victory for Deceuninck - Quick-Step this weekend, after Remco Evenepoel secured the overall at the Tour of Denmark, the 21-year-old's seventh stage race victory of his young career so far, Evenepoel having won the 2020 edition of the Tour of Poland.

The Belgian team won three of the seven stages in Poland, João Almeida winning stages two and four as he asserted his GC prospects, while Rémi Cavagna then took the stage six time trial.

Results

Tour of Poland 2021, stage seven: Zabrze to Krakow (145.1km)

1. Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-Nippo, in 2-58-46
2. Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
3. Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar
4. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
5. Álvaro José Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck - Quick-Step
6. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
7. Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
8. John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto-Soudal
9. Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
10. Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, all at same time

Final general classification

1. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, in 26-15-53
2. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious, at 20 seconds
3. Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers, at 27s
4. Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 37s
5. Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 53s
6. Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 57s
7. Jai Hindley (Aus) DSM, at 1-06
8. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, 1-25
9. Ben Tulett (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix, at 1-28
10. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-30

