L39ION of Los Angeles and Fat Tire release limited-edition golden ale

American criterium racing team L39ION of Los Angeles, and America's first certified carbon neutral beer Fat Tire, are combining bikes and beers by releasing a limited-edition golden ale.

For every can of beer sold, the brands will donate $1 to Grow Cycling Foundation, an organisation which promotes education, access and opportunities in cycling to enhance diversity and inclusion within the sport.

Founded by brothers Justin and Cory Williams in 2019, L39ION of Los Angeles aims to promote diversity and representation in cycling, all while performing as one of America's most successful crit racing teams.

Brewed with lemon peel and sea salt, the L39ION x Fat Tire beer is different from Fat Tire's standard recipe, and is they said geared towards “post ride consumption”.

The can artwork incorporates design elements from L39ION's jersey, with the team's distinct lion logo also featuring on the beer.

Justin Williams said Fat Tires was "a staple in our team’s podium celebrations".

He added: “My team and I have spent a considerable amount of time researching the perfect beverage to enjoy after rides.

"We couldn’t be more excited to share this refreshing ale and benefit the Grow Cycling Foundation’s important work of promoting diversity in cycling.”

The beer release follows a spate of collaborations between food and drinks companies and the cycling world. Corona has recently partnered with State Bicycle Co. to create beer-inspired kit and a bike, while sausage roll purveyor Greggs joined forces with Primark to create a black pair of cycling shorts of the non-bib variety.

Fat Tire, meanwhile, has supported cycling, climate solution and underserved communities since being founded in 1991. The beer brand has donated over $9.5m (£7.8m) to cycling-based non profit organisations working to improve bike access, safety education and increased ridership since 1996.

L39ION and Fat Tire have collaborated on several projects since 2019.

Fat Tire brand manager Taylor Boyd said: "At Fat Tire, we’ve watched first-hand as L39ION of Los Angeles has shaken up the cycling world. As the team continues to dominate crit racing in the US, they are bringing more participants and spectators into the sport.

"We believe in and support L39ION’s mission to break down barriers as they help build a more inclusive community for all cyclists.”

L39ION of Los Angles x Fat Tire beer is available in the US (opens in new tab).