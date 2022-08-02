Corona partners with State Bicycle Co. to create beer-inspired bike and kit

No, you're not drunk - Corona really has partnered (opens in new tab) with American cycle manufacturer State Bicycle Co. to offer a range of cycling kit and a single speed bike emblazoned with the beer brand's logo and colours.

A special capsule collection, distinctive branding from the Mexican beer features heavily throughout, which contains a tech t-shirt, cycling jersey, bib shorts and a modified Klunker model bike. The Klunker is a retro-inspired bike sold already by State Bicycle Co, and resembles a beach cruiser, mountain bike and BMX all rolled into one.

The bike is also complete with custom Corona-branded faux leather saddle, just in case you had forgotten what beer company it is you're sitting on.

However, perhaps the best aspect of the collection is the production of the handlebar bag, which has a 1.7-litre capacity.

While beer bottles aren't the most suitable shape for fitting into bottle cages - not that you should be drink-riding anyway - Corona and State Bicycle Co. haven't left a stone unturned to mitigate this apparent difficulty.

Instead, you can place your beer in the bar bag, and settle for a water bottle in the bottle cage. Attached through three Velcro loops, there's a second storage compartment if you want to keep stuff separate from your beers, and the whole thing is finished in Corona's colours.

(Image credit: State Bicycle Co./Corona)

(Image credit: State Bicycle Co./Corona)

Meanwhile, the clothing in the collection is sustainable, having been manufactured using Repreve - a 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric made from recycled water bottles, according to the brand.

The food and drink industry is certainly attempting to make waves in the cycling world, it seems. The announcement of Corona's partnership with State Bicycle Co. comes just a week after sausage roll purveyor Greggs joined forces with Primark to create a black pair of cycling shorts of the non-bib variety.

However, designers of the shorts missed a trick, because, once they're worn on a bike, the logo will be upside down. No stress, though. Here at Cycling Weekly, we're sure they'll become a fashion statement, as cycling shorts go mainstream.

Maybe, just maybe, one brave soul will combine their Corona-branded cycling jersey with their Greggs shorts. Who doesn't love a cold Corona and a steak bake, after all?