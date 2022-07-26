Are Greggs and Primark after a (baked) slice of the action with their new cycling shorts?

Yes, it’s true whether you want to believe it or not. Greggs have joined forces with Primark to bring high streets across the country a brand new fashion collaboration.

All the sausage roll super fans out there can now sport a fetching Greggs branded bucket hat along with Greggs clogs whilst enjoying their favourite snack. However, most eye-catching of all to us are the brand new cycling shorts that feature in the new fashion drop.

The black shorts are of the non-bib variety for a more relaxed fit and feature the Greggs logo emblazoned down each thigh. We suspect that they're also likely to be missing the all important chamois pad.

Although the designers must have missed the fact that once you’ve got the shorts on, and you’re on a bike, the logo will be upside down! Anybody who tuned into the Tour de France this year, or any other bike race for that matter, will have noticed that all trade team cycling shorts feature sponsors logos the opposite way round.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen major food brands enter the world of cycling.

Logos the correct way round as seen at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (Image credit: Getty)

In 1998, the Linda McCartney Racing team was founded. The major vegetarian frozen food producer sponsored their own cycling team until 2001 with the aim of encouraging vegetarianism, whilst promoting the food brand.

The team initially competed in Britain before moving to other events in Europe and in that time, former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins spent a brief period with the team. Ex-pro and current television pundit Matt Stephens also featured in the squad.

If Greggs doesn’t take your fancy, other food branded cycling gear is out there just waiting to be discovered. For a number of years Foska.com has produced a series of cycling jerseys celebrating particular food and drink.

You either love it or you hate it as the saying goes, and if you fall into the love it camp, then you can get your very own Marmite branded jersey to zip up before you clip into your pedals and hit the road.

The designers at Foska also have a Pukka Pies branded jersey along with London Pride beer and Jaffa Cakes. A bit of fun on a jersey, but certainly not the ideal pre-ride meal!

We look forward to seeing photos of the Greggs shorts in action, perhaps with a cheese and onion slice in jersey pockets, on club rides around the country soon.

The new fashion collaboration is set to launch on 5 August nationwide. Greggs and Primark superfans can get their hands on the new gear early when the Greggs and Primark Snackfest bus pitches up at select locations later this week.