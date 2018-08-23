Over £100k worth of bikes lifted in collection of local shop break-ins over August

At least four shops targeted in August with high end bikes targeted in all cases

A spate of robberies at local bike shops have taken place over the last month.

Corley Cycles in Milton Keynes, Dean Forest Cycles in Gloucester, JC Cooks in Grimsby and Cornwall’s Clive Mitchell Cycles have all been broken into during August.

In all cases, the thieves have targeted top end bikes – including electric mountain bikes.

Corley Cycles lost £71,000 worth of stock, and Clive Mitchell Cycles was robbed of £51,000 of bikes.

The first of the four break-ins that Cycling Weekly is aware of took place overnight between August 9 and 10. JC Cooks lost seven bikes from its Wilton Road store, including electric mountain bikes which retail upwards of £3,000.

The bike shop is offering a £2,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction and return of the bikes.

Corley Cycles – the shop first opened by former national road race champion, Phil Corley, in 1979 – was broken into in the night between August 12 and 13.

A spokesperson posted on Facebook: “Please bear with us for the next couple of days… an awful lot of damage has been caused to the shop and circa £70k worth of stock has gone.

“We are open and need all of your support more than ever,” they added.

Dean Forest Cycles and Clive Mitchell Cycles were both broken into on the same night – between August 17 and 18.

The stores are located 181 miles apart from each other.

Taking to Facebook, Dean Forest commented after the robbery: “Last night we were unfortunately broken in to with a number of high end bikes being targeted” – listing the bikes stolen, with frame numbers.

One of those taken included on of only four Blue Marin Hawkhill JR’s currently available in the UK, making the bike a hard one to sell discreetly.

Clive Mitchell Cycles in Summercourt, Newquay sent Cycling Weekly its CCTV footage, which shows four individuals enter the store – lifting the bikes in under three minutes and making away in a white van.

A spokesperson at Corley Cycles says a white Mercedes van was used in the attack.

Theft at Clive Mitchell Cycles

Police have urged anyone with information to come forwards, and to report any suspicious offers of bikes for sale

The stolen bikes listed so far are as follows:

Dean Forest Cycles (Gloucester)

A large number – including (with frame numbers):

Transition Scout 2018 large Habanero Orange (tbc3128114)

Transition sentinel large TR Blue (tbc4205201)

Marin Hawkhill medium (051712158)

One of only 4 Blue Marin Hawkhill JR’s currently available in the UK (41824410)

Corley Cycles (Milton Keynes) – £22k

Trek Domane SLR 8 Disc 56cm Blk/Silver

Trek Domane SL 6 Disc 56cm Blk/Blk

Trek Domane SL 6 Disc 52cm Blk/Blk

Trek Emonda SLR 8 H2 54cm Rd/WH

Trek Emonda SLR 8 Disc 60cm Blk – Sil

Trek Emonda SLR 8 Disc 56cm Blk – Sil

Trek Emonda SL 6 Pro 58 Sil

Trek Emonda SL6 Pro 56 Sil

Trek Emonda SL 6 Disc 56 Sil

Trek Emonda SL 6 Disc 52 Sil

Trek Emonda SL 5 52 Blue

Specialized Diverge Sport 61cm Black/Red

Specialized Diverge Sport 54cm Black/Red

Specialized Diverge Comp 54cm Grey/Red

Specialized Diverge Comp 56cm Graphite/Black

Specialized Roubaix Sport 58cm Matt Black/White

Specialized Roubaix Sport 52cm Matt Black/White

Specialized Roubaix Expert 54cm Red/Black

Specialized Roubaix Elite 56cm Red/Black

Specialized Roubaix Elite 56cm Black/Black

Specialized Roubaix Comp 58cm Purple/Red

3T Strada Pro Aqua Blue Large

JC Cooks (Grimsby)

Orange 5 pro in fizzy orange large

Orange 6 E E-bike in charcole grey (our demo)

Orange stage 5 in tropical blue large

Whyte S150-s in blue medium

Kross level one boost E-bike 18″ 29er

Bergamont revox 5.0 E-bike in yellow small

Trek powerfly FS 4 E-bike in black 21.5″

Clive Mitchell Cycles (Cornwall) – £51k