Bike that Peter Sagan gave to Pope Francis will be auctioned off for charity

The bike Peter Sagan donated to Pope Francis will be auctioned off to charity.

The three-time world champion presented the head of the Catholic church with a custom-painted Specialized Venge in the white and yellow colours of the Vatican and featuring the Vatican flag and coat of arms on the down tube.

The proceeds from the online auction will go to the ‘We Run Together’ charity and be used to help hospitals and doctors in the northern Italian cities of Bergamo and Brescia.

In January 2018, Sagan travelled to Vatican City with his mother, both devout Catholics, during Pope Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square in a meeting organised by Specialized and Volkswagen Italia.

Sagan also gave the Pope a world champion’s jersey with Francesco emblazoned across the back and spoke briefly with the pontiff.

“Pope Francis asked me to pray for him,” Sagan revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport after the trip. “I replied that I will do it for sure. The Pope prays for each one of us, for the whole world, and that means he needs strength. That strength that comes from the fact that others pray for him.

“I like Pope Francis, he’s nice,” Sagan continued. “He conveys difficult ideas with simple words. He is an example, an important man for the world. Even those that don’t believe know the Pope and through him, if they want, they can discover God.”

Sagan is likely to skip both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders when racing resumes in August, as he is forced to choose between clashes in the condensed calendar.

The Slovakian has said he instead plans to ride both the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia, his first appearance at the Italian Grand Tour, which would see him ride 42 stages in just 58 days.