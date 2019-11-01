Domestic women’s team Brother UK-Tifosi take major step towards UCI level

After dominating the OVO Energy Tour Series and HSBC National Road Series, the team formerly known as Brother UK-Tifosi has announced it will be CAMS-Tifosi in 2020, having penned a three year deal.

Not content with winning the HSBC National Series team standings and housing the overall winner, the team is now eyeing up UCI status, with an application already submitted.

The outfit was born out of the Cycle Team OnForm development structure, and has progressed rapidly though the British ranks in its inaugural year.

The British registered squad competed mostly within the UK in 2019, with some continental racing such as the Ladies Tour of Norway, Boels Ladies Tour, plus an appearance at the 2.1 Women’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The first rider to be announced from the roster is HSBC National Series overall winner, Rebecca Durrell, the 31-year-old who also holds national champion strips from the criterium in Rochester.

Commenting on the upward trajectory so far, manager Simon Howes said: “It’s been a fantastic first season for the elite team, surpassing all expectations.

“We now look forward to stepping it up a gear in 2020 with a full domestic and continental race calendar. We recently applied for UCI status, further showing our commitment to grow and develop the team, and are awaiting the outcome.”

New sponsor CAMS have committed to the team via a three year partnership deal, with Chicken Cyclekit continuing to support via Tifosi bikes.

Howes said: “[CAMS’] backing and belief in our vision for the team allows us to build on the strong foundations of 2019 and take on an ambitious racing programme. Our riders and team management can be confident that we will have the support needed to grow and develop well into the future.”

The team loses the support of Brother UK, who also sponsored Brother UK – Fusion RT, the outfit which finished the HSBC road series in second place overall but will not continue into 2020.

Howes said: “We are immensely grateful to Brother UK and Phil Jones for their support during the team’s first season and are happy they will remain involved in developing talent via Cycle Team OnForm.”

CAMS work with a law firm to help recover cyclists’ loses after a road traffic accident, they also sponsor British Superbike team, McAMS Yamaha.

Tony Doyle MBE, on behalf of CAMS, said: “With the sponsorship we want to help the team bring more talent to the field and support those within it. While ensuring that every cyclist and retailer knows how CAMS can help them.”

Chicken Cyclekit is a UK distributor, now in its 100th year. As well as the Tifosi bikes ridden by the roster, it also deals with giants such as Campganolo, Cinelli, Miche and KMC.

Owner Mike Catlin said: “Our association with the Team in 2019 proved absolutely fantastic… and we couldn’t be more happy the girls will be using our brands again for the new season.

“As a UCI registered team now, we are even more excited to be following their progress on the road again this year.”

Annie Simpson, who rode for Brother UK – Tifosi in 2019 and recently announced her retirement will take on a role as part of the team management moving into the coming season.