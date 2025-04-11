Cycling Time Trials unveils alliance with UK brand Nopinz to 'improve and drive the sport forward'

The UK time trialling body takes on new sponsor with a view to 'driving the sport forward'

CTT / Nopinz partnership
(Image credit: CTT / Nopinz)
James Shrubsall
By
published

UK time trialling governing body Cycling Time Trials has announced a new partnership with aerodynamic clothing brand Nopinz.

In what is currently an open-ended deal, Nopinz will supply national champions' jerseys, caps and prizes, and will work with CTT on collaborative promotions that they hope will extend the reach of both brands.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

