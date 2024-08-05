'Road racing is notoriously unfriendly' - how women’s participation in gravel cycling is changing the sport worldwide

‘In gravel, everyone's welcome! And I absolutely love that and I never want that to change,' says race organiser Amity Charity

Scenes from the 2023 SBT GRVL race
(Image credit: SBT GRVL)
Caroline Dezendorf
By
published
in News

Around the world, there is momentum to increase women’s participation in sports. But a significant gender gap still exists, particularly in cycling where, according to race promoters, female participation in cycling events is typically between 20-30 percent of registered riders. However, as more attention is being given to women in sport, is it possible that gravel riding is providing the much-needed pathway to increase the number of women in cycling?  

In a recent study, researchers in Queensland, Australia, found that female cyclists tend to prefer off-road riding compared to their male counterparts. Compared to road riding, off-road riding, or what most people consider gravel riding, feels more accessible, inclusive, and supportive. The gravel discipline, booming in popularity, provides all people, regardless of age, ability, or gender, an opportunity to get outside and explore. Around the world, event organisers are using the momentum to increase women’s participation in events.

Caroline Dezendorf
Contributor

Caroline Dezendorf is an elite off-road cyclist and storyteller with a passion for building community and protecting wild spaces. She lives in Truckee, California, where her backyard is the expansive Sierra Nevada mountains. You can often find her in the mountains, exploring by two wheels or two feet. She aims to inspire future generations to explore the natural world and push beyond their comfort zones. 

