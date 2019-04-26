Canyon announces world’s first professional eRacing team

Canyon has announced the launch of the world’s first professional eRacing team: Canyon ZCC

The team consists of 10 riders, five men and five women, and the squad will race under the guidance of team manager Rhys Howell, who will provide support during races via radio communications.

The team includes three Zwift national champions: Kristin Falck (Norway), Eva Buchholz (Germany) and Lionel Vujasin (Belgium). Wales’ James Phillips also came close to the top stop, managing second in the British iteration of the event.

Each of the 10 recruits has received a Canyon Aeroad CF SL road bike, and will be provided with an allowance to travel to events.

Wahoo has sponsored the team, providing riders with a Kickr trainer, Headwind and Climb unit, plus a Tickr heart rate monitor. Nuun has come on board as a hydration sponsor.

Riders will be issued with a striking Canyon ZCC team kit, which the brand showcased in a dramatic photoshoot.

“It’s about being different to the mainstream and embracing the freedom that comes with that. eRacing is still in its infancy, but we have always seen its potential and are excited to be pioneering the future of the sport”, DS Howell commented.

Members of the team have already been competing, winning the inaugural Zwift KISS Community league, and Howell said: “In a very short space of time, we have built an incredibly close-knit team of riders who share our vision to build the ultimate eRacing team. This is just the beginning.”

The full line up is:

Women’s Team

Kristin Falck (NOR)*

Eva Buchholz (GER)*

Siri Hildonen (NOR)

Nathalie Eklund (SWE)

Laura van Regenmortel (NED)

Men’s Team

Alex West (NZL)

Steve Young (GBR)

James Phillips (WAL)

Lionel Vujasin (BEL)*

Philipp Diegner (GER)

Commenting on the launch, Head of Marketing and Brand at Canyon, Simon Summerscales said: “We truly value innovation and progress. Therefore it’s only natural that we’re fully committed to eRacing and want to stay right at the front as this new sport evolves.”

Canyon’s R&D team will work closely with the team to ensure that all frame platforms are compatible with indoor trainers. There will be 50 replica kits available to buy at canyon.com, from May 7 onwards.